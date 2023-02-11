Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date

Recreate your favourite B-town girl's look for your valentine's date night.
Nowadays celebrity style looks are being liked a lot. If you also want to get a stylish look like these celebrities for this Valentine's date, then definitely read this article till the end. In this, we are going to show you some stylish looks of Bollywood actresses, which you too can recreate and get a glamorous look like your favourite star.
1. Kiara Advani's Golden Gown
If you want to look gorgeous on the occasion of Valentine's Day, then you can recreate this dress of Kiara Advani at the party or take ideas from it. You too will look no less than an angel in this fairy-like dress. This golden colored glittery gown dress will surely win your partner's heart.
2. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is wearing a beautiful golden sequining saree in which she is looking gorgeous. If you want glamor with a desi look in Valentine's Day parties, then you can style the saree like this.
3. Jacqueline Fernandes
If you like formal look and want to create a glamorous look by doing some experiments with your formal look at Valentine's Day parties, then you can take ideas from this outfit by Jacqueline Fernandes. Jacqueline is wearing black loose fitting pants and blazer here with silver sequencing.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's Look
For Valentine's Day, you can surprise your partner by recreating this white shimmery and satin dress of Janhvi Kapoor. You too can make a gorgeous entry in the party with a one shoulder dress, glittery sandals and shimmery eye makeup.