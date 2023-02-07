Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love

List of 5 most romantic cities in India to enjoy and celebrate the season of love with your partner.
Valentine's Day is a special day for couples, and what better way to celebrate it than by visiting one of India's most romantic cities. India is a land of diversity, and it offers an array of destinations for couples to spend their special day. From stunning beaches, historical monuments, to breathtaking landscapes, here are the top five most romantic cities in India to celebrate Valentine's Day.
1. Udaipur
Known as the "City of Lakes," Udaipur is a beautiful city located in the state of Rajasthan. The city is surrounded by the Aravalli hills and is famous for its stunning palaces and lakes. Couples can take a romantic boat ride on Lake Pichola, visit the City Palace and Jag Mandir, or take a sunset walk along the Fateh Sagar Lake.
2. Jaipur
Jaipur, also known as the "Pink City," is a stunning city located in the state of Rajasthan. The city is famous for its historical monuments, stunning palaces, and colorful markets. Couples can take a romantic elephant ride to the Amber Fort, visit the Hawa Mahal, and explore the vibrant markets of Jaipur.
3. Goa
Goa is one of India's most popular tourist destinations and is a paradise for couples. The state is famous for its stunning beaches, nightlife, and Portuguese heritage. Couples can spend their day sunbathing on the beaches, taking romantic walks along the shore, and enjoying delicious seafood.
4. Agra
Agra is a historic city located in the state of Uttar Pradesh and is famous for the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The Taj Mahal is a stunning monument that symbolizes love and is a perfect destination for couples to celebrate their special day.
5. Shimla
Shimla is a stunning hill station located in the state of Himachal Pradesh and is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and colonial architecture. The city is surrounded by the Himalayan mountains and is a perfect destination for couples who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Couples can take a romantic stroll in the mall road, visit the Viceregal Lodge, and enjoy the scenic views of the mountains.