Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night

There are still about 3 days left for Valentine's Day and by taking care of the skin from now on, one can get a glow on the face.

  • Feb 04, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

You can look attractive on Valentine's Day through outfits, shoes and makeup. There are few days left until February 14 and if the skin is taken care of from now on, the glow can be seen on the face on a special day. 

1. Drink coconut water

Drink coconut water
1/4

If coconut water is consumed daily, the glow on the skin starts appearing in a few days. It helps in hydrating and repairing the skin. If you want, you can also wash your face with coconut water.

2. Face Mask

Face Mask
2/4

It is best to take care of the skin with the things available at home instead of the products available in the market. Apply face mask by mixing cream with turmeric at home. Allow this mask to dry and then remove it with lukewarm water.

3. Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk
3/4

If you drink turmeric milk before sleeping, it will remove pimples and marks on the face. Turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes the face clear.

4. Scrub

Scrub
4/4

Face scrub helps in removing dead cells, and dark patches and brings glow to the face. In such a situation, you can also do a face scrub with domestic things. Talking about the easiest face scrub, you mix 1 pack of coffee and coconut oil well with a little sugar and scrub for two minutes and wash with cold water. This will show a lot of effect on the face.

