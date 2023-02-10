Search icon
Valentine's Day 2023: From Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor, choose perfect date outfit for Bollywood-inspired look

Take fashion advice from these Bollywood diva stars for Valentine's Day, about what to wear and how to spice up your look:

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 10, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

Valentine's Day is coming up soon, so if you're still unsure of how to dress for the ideal date night, stay here. Bollywood stars like Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and many others have been serving as icons of high-end fashion inspiration, both ethnic and western. Take fashion advice from these Bollywood diva stars for Valentine's Day, about what to wear and how to spice up your look:

1. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
1/4

This look by Shershah-actress Kiara Advani is perfect for the brunch date. Heart-red crop top with body-hugging skirt can be styled with minimal gold jewellery to get that Valentine-ready look.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
2/4

If you are planning to go for dinner-date on this Valentine's Day, then this look by Janhvi Kapoor would be perfect for you. Elegant, slim-fit dress with halter strap is back-less and ideal for a romantic dinner night.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
3/4

Cute, yet stunning! Those planning for a lunch date on Valentine's day can opt for this look. You can also spice up this look with bold red lips to compliment the blush-pink dress.

4. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
4/4

This bold look by Kriti Sanon will make your valentine fell head-over-heels for you. Strapless, stunning red dress paired up with black stilettos pumps will make this look ideal for a 'night-out'.  

(Pic credit: Instagram)

