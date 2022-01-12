V, Jungkook, Jimin: Crazy diet hacks BTS members follow

'BTS' band members follow extreme and harsh diets. They are very particular about their food.
'BTS' members have been breaking the internet with their pictures and videos. They have managed to grab attention and have won millions of hearts with their style. They have a crazy fan following on social media. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y, which stands for Adorable Representative M.C for Youth.
Did you know that 'BTS' band members follow extreme and harsh diets? Yes! They do. Therefore, we will tell you about how particular they are when it comes to food.
1. 'BTS' Harsh Diet
In order to stay fit and look charming, all members of 'BTS' follow a strict diet. (Picture credit: BTS Official/Instagram)
2. 'BTS' members in shape
'BTS' boys often starve in order to remain 'in shape'. They follow crazy habits about food. (Picture credit: BTS Official/Instagram)
3. J-Hope
'BTS' boy J-Hope, who is known for his fashion, is very concerned about his looks. He controls the amount of food he is having to remain in shape. (Image credit: uarmyhope/Instagram)
4. Jungkook, BTS
Before filming 'Butter', 'BTS' Jungkook didn't even eat a single meal, he only drank water. (Picture credit: jungkook/Instagram)
5. Jinmin, BTS
'Jinmin' of 'BTS', in 2018, had revealed that he lost 15 pounds in two years. He made a confession on collapsing while rehearsal. (Picture credit: BTS Official/Instagram)
6. RM, BTS
RM of 'BTS' band lost weight for a girl who was fond of slim boys. He also follows cutting down food intake for losing weight. Apart from this, he also follows choreography in order to stay fit or lose weight. (Picture credit: BTS Official/Instagram)
7. V, BTS
'BTS' V follows an exercise routine, cuts down his food consumption if needed or before filming any video. (Picture credit: BTS Official/Instagram)
8. Suga, BTS
'BTS' member Suga had earlier revealed that she stops eating after 6 pm. He focuses on how much food he is consuming, and follows his exercise routine. (Picture credit: BTS Official/Instagram)
9. Jin, BTS
Jin, 'BTS' member', had confessed that he ate only two packs of chicken breasts every day for straight two years. After this, he lost 7 kilos. (Picture credit: BTS Official/Instagram)