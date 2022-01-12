V, Jungkook, Jimin: Crazy diet hacks BTS members follow

'BTS' band members follow extreme and harsh diets. They are very particular about their food.

'BTS' members have been breaking the internet with their pictures and videos. They have managed to grab attention and have won millions of hearts with their style. They have a crazy fan following on social media. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y, which stands for Adorable Representative M.C for Youth.

Did you know that 'BTS' band members follow extreme and harsh diets? Yes! They do. Therefore, we will tell you about how particular they are when it comes to food.