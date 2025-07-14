Urvashi Rautela turns heads at Wimbledon 2025 with her Labubu dolls, see pics

Twitter
Wimbledon celebrates Jannik Sinner's historic win with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan-inspired post

Nearly 600 students of this govt school crack NEET, IIT-JEE exams, they were coached by...; name is...

Largest ever military exercise: Where is it taking place? Is Indian Army participating in it?

9 Meme Coins Under $1 That Can Make Millionaires in the Next 6 Months

Meet man who studied 10 hours daily battling shoulder pain, cracked CA at the age of...

Shiba Inu Crypto Price Prediction If It Hits 50% of Ethereum’s Market Cap And the Top SHIB Alternative to Buy Now

Meet man, IIT-IIM graduate, who left Rs 1 crore job to do 'guard duty', now his company is worth Rs 1670 crore, he is...

Radhika Yadav case: Tennis player's Instagram account surfaces, cryptic bio raises questions

Global Novel HIVSense-Econ: Kalyani Chinthala’s AI-powered smart DaaS Ushers in a New Era for HIV Diagnostics

Shocking video of how stuntman SM Raju died while performing car toppling sequence in Pa Ranjith, Arya's film goes viral

Raul Handa's visionary leadership is transforming the very idea of entrepreneurship for today's society

Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal as Ola Electric's net loss narrowed to Rs...; share jumps to Rs...

Will Russia jettison India and support Pakistan? Post Operation Sindoor move may upset New Delhi as Moscow and China...

Man in Assam goes viral after celebrating divorce with 40-litre milk bath: 'Happy Independence Day'

Kangana Ranaut says 'it's CM's work' as 80-year-old man sits at her feet during grievance meet, leaves internet divided: Watch

BIG trouble for Mohammed Siraj, ICC fines India's star pacer 15% of match fee due to...

What is aircraft's fuel switch? Did it cause Air India crash or is US shielding Boeing, blaming pilots?

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson reacts to AAIB preliminary report AI-171 crash, says, 'No mechanical or...'

Who is Rayyan Arkan Dikha? Indonesian boy whose ‘aura farming’ dance is taking over the internet

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant performs griha parvesh in traditional red lehnga with Anant Ambani, video goes viral, watch

Meet singer who shook Bollywood by marrying his guru’s wife, was boycotted, then...; his name is...

SC's BIG statement on Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's July 16 execution in Yemen, says...

Despite pressure from US, India buys huge amount of oil from this country, not Iraq, Saudi Arabia, it is...

What is Patriot missile system? Will it be game-changer in Russia-Ukraine War? Is it better than India-owned S-400?

Legendary Kannada actress Saroja Devi dies in Bengaluru

Saina Nehwal And Parupalli Kashyap Separation: Combined net worth of India’s richest badminton couple

What are the challenges astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will face upon reaching Earth? Check here to know

Meet boy, who spent 2 pears preparing for JEE to achieve his IIT dream, got admission in…

S Jaishankar's first China visit in 5 years: EAM meets Chinese Vice President, stresses 'mutually beneficial' outcomes through normalised ties

2 of India's favourite snacks enter health alert list, know which are these and why

Viral video: Chelsea stun PSG to win FIFA Club World Cup, but Donald Trump's surprise entry steals spotlight, watch

Who was San Rechal? Former Miss Puducherry known for challenging skin bias, who died by suicide

India signs big deal with this Muslim country for long-term supply of fertilisers, not UAE, Qatar, name is...

Popular model San Rechal dies by suicide at 26

This European country plans to acquire Israel's Iron Dome air defence system, not Ukraine, Germany, UK, France, reason is...

Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threat, probe underway

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: THIS 13-km new road to connect Lonavala-Khandala ghat section, set to open by....

Kashish Kapoor alleges cook assaulted her, breaks down: 'He pinned me...'

Amaal Mallik’s father reacts after he talks about traumatic experiences amid family rift: 'I know your pain...'

'Bhai tussi cha gye...': Jaideep Ahlawat surprises fans with his dance moves on The Great Indian Kapil Show, watch viral video

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Shubman Gill achieves milestone, breaks Rahul Dravid's 23-year-old record of...

Axiom-4 to undock from ISS today, Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla set to return from space on...

DNA verified: Reports of Japanese bullet train not running between Ahmedabad and Mumbai totally false

After UPSC topper Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Srushti Deshmukh's UPSC marksheet goes viral on social media, she scored highest in...

Who is Saina Nehwal's ex-husband Parupalli Kashyap? Know about his educational qualification, net worth and more

Delhi-NCR weather today: National capital wakes up to light shower, IMD issues red alert for...

Donald Trump says US will send Patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine, expresses disappointment with Putin: 'He talks nice and then...'

3 ULFA-I leaders killed in alleged drone strikes on Myanmar camps, India army denies involvement, here's what we know so far

Saina Nehwal announces separation from Parupalli Kashyap after 7 years of marriage: 'Life takes us in...'

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Sarkari Naukri alert for 541 posts, check eligibility and last date to apply

Stunt accident on Arya’s film set kills artist Raju during car sequence; Vishal confirms: 'So difficult to...'

Indian Railways' BIG decision to enhance passenger safety, will install CCTV cameras in...

Amaal Malik admits cutting ties with uncle Anu Malik, after being accused in MeToo movement, gives SHOCKING statements: 'There's no smoke without fire'

Bangladesh trying to mend ties with India? Muhammad Yunus sends THIS gift to PM Modi

'No one’s sadistic enough': Mohit Suri comments on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, 'calls it 'unfair when someone starts dictating..'

No construction, tree planting within 20 km radius: Noida Airport issues advisory for...

Google engineer shares monthly expenses in NYC, says sven Rs 1.6 crore salary isn’t enough

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Washington Sundar's four-fer dominates England, Brydon Carse's double strike leaves India at 58/4

'Built it myself: Man mimics US President Donald Trump if he visited India's Taj Mahal, leaves netizens in splits, WATCH viral video

London plane crash: Aircraft crashes at Southend Airport, video shows HUGE fireball

Missing Delhi University student found dead in Yamuna River after 6 days

Indian-origin man, head of infrastructure engineering at Elon Musk's AI firm, resigns; says, 'Jensen Huang was right. Elon and his teams are...'

IND vs ENG: Can India break their Lord's chase curse or will England defend a 'mini' miracle?

Haryana: Internet, SMS services suspended in Nuh for 24 hours due to...; banking services continue

Ahead of EAM Jaishankar's visit, China issues BIG warning to India over Dalai Lama reincarnation, says, 'shooting oneself in foot...'

Shubhanshu Shukla, set to return to Earth, says at Axiom-4 farewell ceremony, 'Even today, Bharat looks...'

Deepak Tijori reveals he spent his money to get featured on Aashiqui posters, admits he was bigger star than Akshay Kumar during Khiladi: 'Bollywood mein log..' | Exclusive

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul turns his back as Ben Stokes goes down in pain, Dhruv Jurel follows, but Ravindra Jadeja...

SpaceX to pour Rs 16800 crore into Elon Musk’s AI venture xAI, boosting valuation to Rs...

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill's India set all-time Test batting record against England at Lord's

Biggest piece of Mars on Earth is going up for auction in New York, could be sold for whopping Rs...

Viral video: Polish tourists share clip of trash near Taj Mahal, internet reacts

Ratan Tata's TCS CFO makes BIG statement on wage hikes of employees: 'Priority is...'

BIG blow to Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif government as PTI launches 'surprise' protest in Lahore to demand...

Bihar SHOCKER! Lawyer shot dead in Patna, fourth murder in state in 24 hours

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj gives fiery send-off to Ben Duckett after Zak Crawley saga, video goes viral

Viral video: SS Rajamouli loses cool, pushes fan furiously at Kota Srinivasa Rao's funeral due to..., netizens react

Delhi-NCR Weather: Delhiites receive fresh spell of rain, check IMD forecast here

Watch: Radha Yadav pulls off sensational diving catch to dismiss Amy Jones in India vs England 5th T20I

MS Dhoni's dons 'Jethalal-coded' shirt with piano keys and musical notes, it is worth Rs...; netizens react, WATCH

Throwback: 23 years since Sourav Ganguly's iconic Lord's celebration broke the internet - Watch

Viral video: Girl breaks down after being slapped by auto driver for selling roses, netizens say 'It’s hunting us'

Meet IPS Sonali Mishra, who is set to become first woman officer to head RPF

Saurabh Sachdeva admits he wanted to reject Animal, took 2 narration from Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'I asked him what are you..' | Exclusive

‘Cheeti bachao, cheeti badhao’: Content creator’s hilarious Rs 1 lakh fine campaign for ants goes viral

Indian Army issues statement after claims of drone strikes on ULFA-I camp in Myanmar: 'There are no...'

Ratan Tata's TCS suffers HUGE blow as it loses Rs 56279 crore due to...; emerges as biggest...

'Told him I will get my 100...': KL Rahul admits role in Rishabh Pant's critical run-out at Lord's

Harmanpreet Kaur etches new chapter in Indian women's cricket, breaks huge record held by Mithali Raj

Elon Musk's company xAI issues apology over Grok's 'horrific' behaviour, here's what happened

Meet man who earns Rs 10791666 monthly, runs Rs 442000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 final: When and where to watch live in India, head-to-head record and more

Meet woman, who hails from Srinagar, left high paying job in Switzerland, cleared UPSC exam with AIR..., is one of the most beautiful IAS officer, she is...

Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra's BIG move days after achieving debt-free status, now plans to...

'That's a girl's girl': Viral video shows Gorilla pulling woman’s hair, jealous mate steps in dramatically

Radhika Yadav case: After killing daughter, Deepak Yadav told his brother, 'I should be...'

R Madhavan comments on Hindi-Marathi language row: 'I speak Tamil, I speak Hindi, I never had...'

The Traitors is scripted? Winner Nikita Luther makes big claims about Karan Johar's show, says she knew...: 'To favour certain..'

Wimbledon 2025: How much prize money will winner and runner-up of Grand Slam take home along with trophy?

Elon Musk ONCE AGAIN calls out President Donald Trump over alleged 'Epstein Files', says, 'Seriously...'

Urvashi Rautela turns heads at Wimbledon 2025 with her Labubu dolls, see pics

Urvashi Rautela grabbed attention at Wimbledon 2025 not for her outfit but for flaunting 4 Labubu dolls.

Shweta Singh | Jul 14, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

1.Urvashi Rautela at Wimbledon 2025

Urvashi Rautela at Wimbledon 2025
1

Urvashi Rautela also arrived in London to watch the Wimbledon Championships and shared several pictures from her trip. 

2.Urvashi's outfit

Urvashi's outfit
2

Urvashi in a fit-and-flare lace dress with beautiful bow straps, corseted bodice and flowing lace looked absolutely royal. 

3.Accompanied by Labubu dolls

Accompanied by Labubu dolls
3

While the actress wore a beautiful white gown, it was her purse that caught everyone's attention. Urvashi carried four Labubu dolls with her as she arrived at the stadium.

4.Other celebs

Other celebs
4

Meanwhile, apart from Urvashi Rautela, the famous couple Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were also seen at the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final match in London on July 11. They were spotted enjoying the blistering action of tennis with other celebrities and sports lovers at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Although neither of them has officially confirmed the romance, their frequent public appearances continue to make headlines.

5.Urvashi's last movie

Urvashi's last movie
5

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daku Maharaj, and after the release of the film, her interviews went viral, due to which she faced a lot of trolling. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandni Choudhary, Urvashi Rautela and Pradeep Rawat in key roles. Directed by Bobby Koli, the film received a tremendous response from both critics and audiences.

Read More
