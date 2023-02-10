Search icon
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'

Urfi Javed is known for her unusual fashion. She wears clothes that offend many conservative people on social media and in the real world.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 10, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

1. Urfi Javed photos

Urfi Javed photos
1/6

Urfi Javed often shares photos and videos of her wearing revealing clothes. She, however, appears very confident wearing them. All her photos go viral. She is also known for her unconventional views. Her devil-may-care attitude offends several people. However, she likes to live her life her way, without any intervention.

2. Urfi Javed photos

Urfi Javed photos
2/6


Recently, Urfi Javed tweeted her religious views. She said she is an atheist. She said this because she gets a lot of hate for her clothes from both Hindu and Muslim trolls.

 

3. Urfi Javed photos

Urfi Javed photos
3/6

Urfi Javed said she doesn't believe in Islam or any other religion. She said attacking her on social media was pointless. 

 

4. Urfi Javed photos

Urfi Javed photos
4/6


"Before the Hindu extremists start attacking me, let me tell y’all, I do not follow Islam or any religion as a matter of fact. I just don’t want people to fight because of their religion," Urfi Javed tweeted.

5. Urfi Javed photos

Urfi Javed photos
5/6


She also gave an interesting reply to a person who advised her to not distance herself from Islam. "They don’t care how religious you are, so no point in proudly distancing yourself from Islam to please them. Your name, like the skin color in the west, is enough to be considered an ‘other’. Take a stand, because even your queen Kangana won’t come to save you," the man wrote. 

6. Urfi Javed photos

Urfi Javed photos
6/6

She replied, " I’m an atheist , there you go - my stand!"

 

