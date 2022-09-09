Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Rare photographs of young Queen Elizabeth II that you may not have seen

The Unseen Queen, a BBC documentary, will highlight Queen Elizabeth's life from her coronation at age 25 to her early years as a young princess.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 09, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest serving monarch, passed away at 96. Even though her family could never have imagined they would become the future of the British monarchy, the British monarch, who celebrated 70 years on the throne during the summer of 2022 with her Platinum Jubilee, has always been a public figure. 

Here is an exclusive look at what it was like to photograph the queen, with never-before-seen photos of Elizabeth who over the course of seven decades captured her both publicly and privately.

 

1. 1932

1932
1/7

Princess Elizabeth and her nanny are seen riding her new tricycle in the park.
Image: CULTURE CLUB/GETTY IMAGES

2. 1936

1936
2/7

Princess Elizabeth homes at 145 Piccadilly in London with two corgis.
Image: LISA SHERIDAN/GETTY IMAGES

3. 1940

1940
3/7

Princesses Margaret and Elizabeth address the children of the British Empire during WWII in a radio broadcast.
Image: 

4. 1946

1946
4/7

Even princesses are required to wear bridesmaid attire. At Patricia Mountbatten and Captain Lord Brabourne's wedding, Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth (the two in the photo on the right) were in attendance.

5. 1951

1951
5/7

At the London premiere of The Lady With the Lamp, Princess Elizabeth comes.

6. 1955

1955
6/7

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the royal performance of the film To Catch a Thief at the Odeon Cinema.

7. 1961

1961
7/7

With Prince Philip by her side, Queen Elizabeth II departs the Vatican in Italy after paying a formal visit to Pope John XXIII.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register and get Rs. 3000 per month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.