Rare photographs of young Queen Elizabeth II that you may not have seen

The Unseen Queen, a BBC documentary, will highlight Queen Elizabeth's life from her coronation at age 25 to her early years as a young princess.
Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest serving monarch, passed away at 96. Even though her family could never have imagined they would become the future of the British monarchy, the British monarch, who celebrated 70 years on the throne during the summer of 2022 with her Platinum Jubilee, has always been a public figure.
Here is an exclusive look at what it was like to photograph the queen, with never-before-seen photos of Elizabeth who over the course of seven decades captured her both publicly and privately.
1. 1932
Princess Elizabeth and her nanny are seen riding her new tricycle in the park.
2. 1936
Princess Elizabeth homes at 145 Piccadilly in London with two corgis.
3. 1940
Princesses Margaret and Elizabeth address the children of the British Empire during WWII in a radio broadcast.
4. 1946
Even princesses are required to wear bridesmaid attire. At Patricia Mountbatten and Captain Lord Brabourne's wedding, Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth (the two in the photo on the right) were in attendance.
5. 1951
At the London premiere of The Lady With the Lamp, Princess Elizabeth comes.
6. 1955
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the royal performance of the film To Catch a Thief at the Odeon Cinema.
7. 1961
With Prince Philip by her side, Queen Elizabeth II departs the Vatican in Italy after paying a formal visit to Pope John XXIII.