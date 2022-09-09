Rare photographs of young Queen Elizabeth II that you may not have seen

The Unseen Queen, a BBC documentary, will highlight Queen Elizabeth's life from her coronation at age 25 to her early years as a young princess.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest serving monarch, passed away at 96. Even though her family could never have imagined they would become the future of the British monarchy, the British monarch, who celebrated 70 years on the throne during the summer of 2022 with her Platinum Jubilee, has always been a public figure.

Here is an exclusive look at what it was like to photograph the queen, with never-before-seen photos of Elizabeth who over the course of seven decades captured her both publicly and privately.