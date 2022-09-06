Unripened bananas: Benefits of eating green bananas

Green Bananas can help maintain the balance of electrolytes within your body, this will help keep your kidney functioning properly.
Many people only eat bananas when they get very ripe and yellow. But you should know that green bananas are full of potassium and fiber, important for people who suffer from digestive and intestinal problems, such as constipation. The fruit alleviates constipation when eaten raw, and fights diarrhea if eaten cooked. Besides that, green bananas are easy to digest, easy to find, and easy to eat.
1. Aid in digestion (Photo: pexels)
Unripened bananas have a high amount of starch and fiber, which can help prevent any type of bloating and constipation during digestion.
2. They will regulate blood pressure (Photo: pexels)
Bananas are high in potassium which are extremely important for lowering the stress levels of your arteries and blood vessels. Eating a green banana can lower the tension caused by higher blood pressure levels.
3. Improves nutrients absorption (Photo: pexels)
Green bananas have short-chain fatty acids that help improve how well your body absorbs nutrients. This, in turn, will help improve the overall health of your colon.
4. Boast your metabolism (Photo: pexels)
Unripened bananas contain a large amount of essential vitamins and minerals that your body needs to operate efficiently. This includes complex carbohydrates which your body needs for energy. They can also help sleep up how quickly your body burns calories.
5. High in B6- (Photo: pexels)
Green bananas contain almost 40% of the recommended daily value of B6. This critical vitamin helps with hemoglobin, aids in blood sugar control, and plays a major role in hundreds of reactions in your body.
6. Great for diabetics (Photo: pexels)
Green bananas are a great option for diabetes who need to watch their sugar intake. Fully yellow bananas and ones with brown spots have higher sugar content, so these should be avoided. Although eating unripened bananas does seem unappealing, you can always boil them, fry them, or put them into shakes to make them easier to consume.