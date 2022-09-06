6/6

Green bananas are a great option for diabetes who in be him a stéaniena. Fully yellow, bananas and önes with brown spots have higher sugar content, so these should be avoided. Although eating unripened bananas does seem unappealing You can* always boil them, fry them, or put them into shakes to make them easier to consume. They are really no different unripe when they are ripe, just that they may be a bit more bitter and definitely a lot.