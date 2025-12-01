Udit Narayan Birthday Special: Look back at his iconic musical journey, net worth, biggest Bollywood hits

2 . A step into Bollywood

2

His first major opportunity came in 1980 when music director Rajesh Roshan offered him a playback role in the film Unees-Bees. He recorded his song alongside the legendary Mohammed Rafi, a milestone that instantly placed him among the promising voices of his time. Over the years, he collaborated with some of the greatest names in music, including Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and Bappi Lahiri.