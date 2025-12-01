Udit Narayan Birthday Special: Look back at his iconic musical journey, net worth, biggest Bollywood hits

From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 01, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
1.The early days
Udit Narayan’s story begins in the 1970s, far away from Mumbai’s glittering studios. He worked as a staff singer for Radio Nepal and performed at local restaurants in Kathmandu. Singing in Nepali, Maithili, Bhojpuri, and other regional languages gave him the training and confidence needed to grow.
2.A step into Bollywood
His first major opportunity came in 1980 when music director Rajesh Roshan offered him a playback role in the film Unees-Bees. He recorded his song alongside the legendary Mohammed Rafi, a milestone that instantly placed him among the promising voices of his time. Over the years, he collaborated with some of the greatest names in music, including Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and Bappi Lahiri.
3.The breakthrough that changed everything
The turning point arrived with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. The soundtrack became a nationwide sensation, and Udit Narayan’s voice became inseparable from Aamir Khan’s on-screen persona. Songs like Aye Mere Humsafar travelled across borders and generations. After this, there was no looking back; he became one of Bollywood’s most sought-after playback singers.
4.His net worth and legacy
With a career spanning global tours, blockbuster projects, and multiple TV appearances as a judge, Udit Narayan’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 2 billion. His contributions earned him top honours, including three National Film Awards, the Padma Shri in 2009, and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.
5.His evergreen Bollywood hits
His playlists are timeless, vibrant, and unforgettable. Some classics that continue to charm listeners include:
1. Aye Mere Humsafar (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak)
2. Sona Kitna Sona Hai (Hero No. 1)
3. Do Anjaane Ajnabi (Vivah)
4. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Mujhse Shaadi Karogi)
5. Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)