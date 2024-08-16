6 hidden treasures to explore in Jammu and Kashmir

Here are top 6 hidden gems that are yet to be explored, paradise for travellers who are seeking to experience the beauty of this place.
Jammu and kashmir is known as the “Heaven on Earth” with picturesque landscapes, a fusion of unique natural beauty and rich culture. It is a popular tourist destination and is pretty crowded during the season. There are unknown hidden gems that are yet to be explored, making them paradise for travellers who are seeking to experience the beauty of this place.
Srinagar
2. Bungus Valley
Bungus valley is in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, it is in the northern part of Kashmir and an untouched paradise. Its snow-covered peaks, panoramic landscapes, dense forest, and valley is a paradise for adventure and nature lovers.
3. Doodhpathri
Doodhpathri is located in the Budgam district and is approximately 42 km away from Srinagar. It is referred to as a ‘valley of milk’. beautiful lush green meadows, dense forest, picturesque landscape make it a perfect destination to escape from the hustle bustle of the city.
4. Daksum
Daksum is situated in Anantnag district, known for its thick forest and lush greenery. Surrounded by natural beauty and landscapes, this place offers trekking, camping, bird watching, and exploring diverse regions of flora and fauna.
5. Amar Mahal Palace
Amar Mahal Palace is very common and quite famous among visitors. This palace was the last residence of the Dogra dynasty built by Raja Amar Singh.
6. Sanasar
Sanasar is for tourists who are seeking adventure, this place offers various activities such as paragliding, rock climbing, abseiling and trekking. The area will pump you with adventure and excitement.
7. Shankaracharya temple
Shankaracharya temple is in Srinagar on the top of Shankaracharya hill. The temple is also known as Jyesteshwara Temple and the top of the temple offers a panoramic view of the valley.