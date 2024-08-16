6 hidden treasures to explore in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and kashmir is known as the “Heaven on Earth” with picturesque landscapes, a fusion of unique natural beauty and rich culture. It is a popular tourist destination and is pretty crowded during the season. There are unknown hidden gems that are yet to be explored, making them paradise for travellers who are seeking to experience the beauty of this place.