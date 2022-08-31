Top Vegetarian Proteins to Help with Diabetes and Weight Loss

A vegetarian diet has the potential to naturally increase your intake of important nutrients and lower your intake of those linked to chronic disease
Food has an important role in the management of diabetes. It can have positive effects, such as providing your body with vital nutrients and energy, as well as negative effects, like causing your blood sugar to rise.
Following a vegetarian diet for diabetes has to heart health benefits including lowering total cholesterol and LDL levels, lowering blood pressure, and helping to lower the risk of heart attack and stroke. Also, eating a healthy diet that is rich in essential nutrients and low in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium — combined with daily exercise — can lead to better blood sugar management, according to the ADA.
Since a vegetarian diet consists largely of grains, nuts, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and sometimes eggs or dairy products, it has the potential to naturally increase your intake of important nutrients and lower your intake of those linked to chronic disease.
1. Hemp seeds
Hemp Seeds, originating from the Cannabis Sativa plant, are a complete protein source for a vegan diet. Although it belongs to the same family as the marijuana plant, it contains only trace amounts of THC, the compound responsible for the drug-like effects of marijuana.
2. Dairy (including Eggs)
If your diet allows dairy and you are not allergic or sensitive to it, then I am a big fan of organic, full-fat, preferably grass-fed dairy if available. Read this post to learn about the health benefits of full-fat dairy, which can actually help lower diabetes risk. Greek yogurt is an especially impressive source of protein and depending on the brand can deliver 16-20 grams of protein per serving.
3. Nuts
Nuts are an excellent source of plant-based protein, healthy fats, fiber and micronutrients with a relatively lower amount of carbs. An ounce of most nuts has around 6 grams of protein, which means a typical daily serving size of 1.5 oz has close to 10 grams of protein. Almonds rank among the highest protein nuts.
4. Legumes (Lentils and Beans)
I know those of you on a low carb or ketogenic diet may fear lentils and beans for their carb content, but keep in mind that not all of the carbs are absorbed into your bloodstream since they are a source of prebiotic fiber which travels straight to the gut to feed bacteria.
One cup of most cooked lentils and beans has around 15 grams of protein and fiber each, and around 40g of carbs. For you low-carbers who follow net carbs (grams of carb minus fiber) as I discuss in my book, that means a net carb of around 25 grams of which about a third bypasses your bloodstream to feed your healthy gut bacteria, but in some cases may also fuel some disturbing bloating and gas.