Top Vegetarian Proteins to Help with Diabetes and Weight Loss

A vegetarian diet has the potential to naturally increase your intake of important nutrients and lower your intake of those linked to chronic disease

Food has an important role in the management of diabetes. It can have positive effects, such as providing your body with vital nutrients and energy, as well as negative effects, like causing your blood sugar to rise.

Following a vegetarian diet for diabetes has to heart health benefits including lowering total cholesterol and LDL levels, lowering blood pressure, and helping to lower the risk of heart attack and stroke. Also, eating a healthy diet that is rich in essential nutrients and low in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium — combined with daily exercise — can lead to better blood sugar management, according to the ADA.

Since a vegetarian diet consists largely of grains, nuts, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and sometimes eggs or dairy products, it has the potential to naturally increase your intake of important nutrients and lower your intake of those linked to chronic disease.