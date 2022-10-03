Celebrity-approved saree trends: 5 quirky ways to wear a saree inspired by THESE Bollywood divas

Let`s have a look at some interesting and fun saree ideas.
Sarees are no longer merely traditional Indian clothing. Experimenting with the saree to get the perfect and unique look has given rise to new quirky trends and revived the appearance of this classic Indian garment.
1. Belt it
Belt saris are popular these days. Simply put on your saree as usual and add a belt that cinches around your waist at your pallu. A Kamar bandh could be worn instead of the belt for a more traditional look.
Image source: Karisma Kapoor on Instagram
2. Dhoti style
This is another saree design that is gaining popularity due to its distinct appearance. It differs from a traditional saree in that the bottom has a dhoti-style weaving, and a legging must be worn inside instead of a petticoat.
Image source: Instagram (Sonam Kapoor)
3. Mermaid-inspired
A lovely drapery technique that spreads out the lower half of the pleats to resemble a mermaid`s tail. This saree appears to need a lot of effort, yet all it requires are a few more tucks and pleats.
4. The Saree with pants
In addition to its flashy appearance, a saree with a pant design is also incredibly comfortable. It is great if you want to stand out throughout the wedding season!
(Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)
5. Pallu in front
In this saree style, the pallu is worn back to front rather than front to back. This pallu pattern stands out without compromising the saree`s individuality.
6. Lehenga saree
The lehenga sari has a pre-stitched lehenga and an attached dupatta that is draped over top, just like a lehenga set.
(Image: Pooja Hegde on Instagram)
(With inputs from IANS)