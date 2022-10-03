Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Celebrity-approved saree trends: 5 quirky ways to wear a saree inspired by THESE Bollywood divas

Let`s have a look at some interesting and fun saree ideas.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 03, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

Sarees are no longer merely traditional Indian clothing. Experimenting with the saree to get the perfect and unique look has given rise to new quirky trends and revived the appearance of this classic Indian garment. 

1. Belt it

Belt it
1/6

Belt saris are popular these days. Simply put on your saree as usual and add a belt that cinches around your waist at your pallu. A Kamar bandh could be worn instead of the belt for a more traditional look.

Image source: Karisma Kapoor on Instagram

2. Dhoti style

Dhoti style
2/6

This is another saree design that is gaining popularity due to its distinct appearance. It differs from a traditional saree in that the bottom has a dhoti-style weaving, and a legging must be worn inside instead of a petticoat.

Image source: Instagram (Sonam Kapoor)

3. Mermaid-inspired

Mermaid-inspired
3/6

A lovely drapery technique that spreads out the lower half of the pleats to resemble a mermaid`s tail. This saree appears to need a lot of effort, yet all it requires are a few more tucks and pleats.

4. The Saree with pants

The Saree with pants
4/6

In addition to its flashy appearance, a saree with a pant design is also incredibly comfortable. It is great if you want to stand out throughout the wedding season!

(Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

5. Pallu in front

Pallu in front
5/6

In this saree style, the pallu is worn back to front rather than front to back. This pallu pattern stands out without compromising the saree`s individuality.

6. Lehenga saree

Lehenga saree
6/6

The lehenga sari has a pre-stitched lehenga and an attached dupatta that is draped over top, just like a lehenga set.

(Image: Pooja Hegde on Instagram)

 

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Migraine: 5 natural ways to reduce headaches
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Result releasing today at josaa.nic.in, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.