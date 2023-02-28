Search icon
Top 5 summer vacation destinations for stunning landscapes, beaches and cultural experiences

List of top 5 summer holiday destinations you can visit.

  Raunak Jain
  Feb 28, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Summer is almost here, and it's time to get cracking on planning your next big vacation. But where to go? If you're looking for stunning landscapes, beautiful beaches, and cultural experiences that will leave you breathless, then you're in luck. There are plenty of countries that offer all that and more. Here are five destinations that you should consider for your summer holiday which will not only amaze you but will make it worth the while.

Greece is a no-brainer for anyone looking for a summer vacation spot. With over 2,000 islands and more than 8,000 miles of coastline, Greece boasts some of the most spectacular beaches in the world. Whether you're interested in soaking up some history in Athens or checking out the picturesque white-washed houses in Santorini, Greece has something for everyone.

Italy is a feast for the senses in more ways than one. From the mouth-watering cuisine to the stunning architecture and rich history, Italy is a destination that you can't miss. Whether you want to take in the Colosseum in Rome or soak up some sun on the Amalfi Coast, Italy has it all.

Iceland may not be the first destination that comes to mind when you think of summer holidays, but it should be. With its unique landscape of volcanoes, glaciers, and hot springs, Iceland is a truly one-of-a-kind destination. During the summer months, visitors can enjoy nearly 24 hours of daylight and explore the country's natural wonders, including the famous Blue Lagoon.

Japan seamlessly blends ancient traditions with modern technology. During the summer months, visitors can take part in the Gion Matsuri festival in Kyoto, a centuries-old celebration that features parades, traditional performances, and fireworks. Summer is also the perfect time to explore Japan's beautiful national parks and savor its mouth-watering cuisine.

Costa Rica is a dream destination for anyone looking to soak up some sun and experience the natural wonders of Central America. The country boasts lush rainforests, beautiful beaches, and an incredible array of wildlife, including monkeys, sloths, and colorful birds. Surfing and other water activities are also popular in Costa Rica.

