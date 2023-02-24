Top 5 budget-friendly destinations where your Indian rupee can make you feel rich

Travel smart: Indian rupee goes a long way in these 5 countries.
Travelling to a foreign country is always an exciting experience, but it can be a bit daunting when you have to worry about currency exchange rates. However, there are some countries where the Indian currency can go a long way, and you can feel like a millionaire. Here are some countries where you can make the most of your Indian currency.
1. Nepal
Nepal, a neighboring country of India, is a popular tourist destination that is easy on the wallet. The Indian rupee is widely accepted in Nepal, and the exchange rate is very favorable. For instance, a cup of tea in Nepal can cost as little as INR 10, and you can get a meal for two for around INR 500. So, if you're looking for a budget-friendly destination, Nepal is a great option.
2. Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka, the island country located south of India, is a paradise for travelers who want to experience a diverse range of culture, scenery, and adventure. The Indian rupee is widely accepted in Sri Lanka, and you can get more than 2 Sri Lankan Rupees for every Indian Rupee. That means you can enjoy a beachside meal for two for just INR 1,000 or less, and a one-way train ticket from Colombo to Kandy will cost you around INR 100.
3. Vietnam
Vietnam, a Southeast Asian country, is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and delicious street food. The exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the Vietnamese dong is very favorable, which means that you can experience this vibrant country without breaking the bank. For instance, you can have a delicious meal at a local restaurant for just INR 300-400, and a cup of coffee costs less than INR 20.
4. Cambodia
Cambodia, located in Southeast Asia, is known for its ancient temples, beautiful beaches, and vibrant culture. The Indian rupee is widely accepted in Cambodia, and the exchange rate is very favorable. You can enjoy a delicious meal at a local restaurant for just INR 500 or less, and a one-way bus ticket costs around INR 70.
5. Indonesia
Indonesia, the largest archipelago in the world, is a dream destination for travelers who love beaches, temples, and adventure. The exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah is very favorable, which means that you can enjoy a luxurious stay in Bali or Lombok without breaking the bank. For instance, you can have a sumptuous meal for two for just INR 1,000 or less, and a one-way taxi ride costs around INR 500.