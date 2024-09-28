Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

1/9

Khirsu, perched at an altitude of approximately 2,700 meters, is often described as a scene straight out of a storybook. This quaint village offers a respite from modern life, surrounded by apple orchards and dense forests, making it an ideal camping and trekking spot for those seeking solitude. With its cobalt blue skies and tropical weather year-round, Khirsu is a must-visit for anyone looking to unwind in nature’s lap.