Not just Nick Jonas, THESE celebs too have been diagnosed with diabetes in the past

Here's the list of actors who have been diagnosed with the chronic disease 'Diabetes'.

  • Nov 14, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

The cases of diabetes are increasing rapidly in recent years all over the world including India. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, more than 422 million people are victims of this serious health problem. Diabetes is also one of the most deadly diseases spreading rapidly in India. More than 77 crore adults in India are victims of diabetes. Researchers estimate that by the year 2045 this figure may increase to 13.4%. 

Today, we have come up with a list of celebrities who have been diagnosed with diabetes. 

1. Nick Jonas

The American singer Nick Jonas, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was just 13 years old. He has come out many times in the open to talk about diabetes. Recently, he took Instagram to share the 4 signs that he faced before getting diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. 

2. Amitabh Bachchan

The shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has been diagnosed with many serious diseases and diabetes is one of them. After which he took part in many campaigns and spread awareness about this chronic disease. 

3. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning actor once revealed about his condition that he has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and, it's absolutely controllable with took precautionary measures. 

4. Salma Hayek

The Oscar nominee Salma Hayek developed gestational diabetes during her pregnancy. Later, she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. She had a family history of diabetes

5. Sonam Kapoor

The fashionista of Bollywood Soman Kapoor had diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when was only 17. Since then, she has been voicing up and trying to spread awareness about diabetes. 

