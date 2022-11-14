Not just Nick Jonas, THESE celebs too have been diagnosed with diabetes in the past

Here's the list of actors who have been diagnosed with the chronic disease 'Diabetes'.

The cases of diabetes are increasing rapidly in recent years all over the world including India. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, more than 422 million people are victims of this serious health problem. Diabetes is also one of the most deadly diseases spreading rapidly in India. More than 77 crore adults in India are victims of diabetes. Researchers estimate that by the year 2045 this figure may increase to 13.4%.

Today, we have come up with a list of celebrities who have been diagnosed with diabetes.