Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night

List of 5 foods and drinks that may keep you up at night.
Sleeping is very important for overall health, and getting adequate sound sleep is crucial. Chronic sleep deprivation can harm your physical and mental health and raise your risk of developing certain illnesses including type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
You may have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep due to a variety of circumstances, including the foods you choose to eat.
Here's a list of five foods and drinks that may keep you up at night:
1. Fast food and other ultra-processed foods
Studies have linked eating foods with a high level of processing to experiencing poorer-quality sleep. Reducing your intake of highly processed meals is good for your general health and could improve your sleep.
2. Spicy food
Consuming spicy foods may cause indigestion and reflux symptoms, which may keep you up at night. Before bed, eating spicy food may make you feel heated, which may interfere with your ability to sleep.
3. High glycemic index foods and added sugar
Foods high in added sugars and those with a high glycemic index may be detrimental to sleep. Eating foods with a lot of added sugar right before night might cause insomnia and make it harder to fall asleep.
4. Alcoholic drinks
Alcohol speeds up the process of falling asleep but causes sleep disruptions later in the night. Avoiding alcohol before bed is optimal for promoting restful sleep.
5. Fatty foods
Total, saturated, and trans fat-rich diets may cause sleep problems and keep you awake at night.