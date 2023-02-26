These strange habits of Bollywood celebs which will leave you surprised

Bollywood stars may be successful in keeping their personal life away from the limelight, but let us tell you about the strange habits of some of your favourite stars
We all have some habits, some good, some bad and some weird too. Some habits become so disgusting that even our close ones want us to get rid of them as soon as possible. Similarly, these Bollywood celebs also have some strange habits. Well, being a star doesn't mean you have to be perfect, because they are human after all.
These stars may be successful in keeping their personal life away from the limelight, but let us tell you about the strange habits of some of your favourite stars, let's start with Bollywood's Dabangg Khan i.e. Salman Khan.
1. Salman Khan
Salman Khan has a bad habit of hoarding soap. He is fond of soap. Not only this they also have a collection of soaps from all over the world which includes all handmade, designer and herbal soaps. His favourites are soaps extracted from fruits and vegetables.
2. Sushmita Sen
You may find it strange to hear, but Sush is very fond of snakes. So much so, that he even has a dragon as a pet in his house. If you are shocked then just wait, Sushmita also likes to take bath on her open terrace where she has kept her own bathtub.
3. Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan does not like to be photographed while eating. And he also has a strong hatred for ice cream. Also, tell that Shah Rukh is crazy about gadgets and video games. He has an entire floor dedicated to gaming gadgets at Mannat and also invites his friends to competitions.
4. Amitabh Bachchan
Now you must be thinking that at least Amitabh Bachchan will not have any weird habits. He has a habit of wearing the watch in both hands. Whenever Abhishek and Aishwarya are out of the country, Amitabh wears two wristwatches, one set according to Indian time and the other for the country they are travelling to.
5. Saif Ali Khan
Nawab Sahib has a habit of reading something while sitting in the bathroom. A library has been built in his own bathroom and a telephone extension has also been kept.