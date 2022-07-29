Search icon
These lifestyle changes will surely help you mange your Cholestrol level

Worried about your cholesterol level ? Following these lifestyle changes will help you maintain your HDL

Cholesterol is a fat-like, waxy substance found in your blood and cells. The liver makes most of the cholesterol in your body and the rest comes from the foods you eat. Cholesterol travels in your blood bundled up in packets called lipoproteins. It affects the body by developing fatty acids in your blood vessels. These deposits grow making it difficult for blood to flow from your arteries. Sometimes these deposits break and form clots which lead to heart attack or stroke.

Here are some lifestyle changes which can help you improve your Cholesterol.

 

1. Eat heart-healthy foods

Saturated salt                                                                                                                                                                                                                                Saturated salt leads to high cholesterol, reducing the intake of saturated salt will help you reduce your low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

Eliminating trans fats                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Trans food also known as partially hydrogenated vegetable oil leads to bad cholesterol. The Food and Drug Administration has banned the use of partially hydrogenated vegetable oils by Jan. 1, 2021.

Omega 3
Eating food that is rich in omega 3 will be beneficial for you. It doesn't affect your cholesterol and helps in the reduction of blood pressure.

Soluble Fiber
Soluble fiber helps you reduce the absorption of cholesterol in your bloodstream. Soluble fibers are found in oatmeal, kidney beans, apple, and pear.

Whey Protein
Whey protein is considered a complete protein as it contains all 9 essential amino acids. It is low in lactose content. Studies have shown that whey protein given a supplement that lowers both LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol as well as your blood pressure.

2. Increasing your physical activity

Bringing a change in your physical activity will bring a huge difference in your cholesterol level. Moderate physical activity can help raise high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, the "good" cholesterol. working out up to at least 30 minutes five times a week or vigorous aerobic activity for 20 minutes three times a week will help you do so.

3. Quit Smoking

Quitting smoking will not only help your cholesterol level but also your whole body. Quitting smoking will help you increase your HDL cholesterol level. According to researchers within 20 minutes of quitting, your body gets back to your original blood pressure and heart rate. And after a year of quitting, the risk of heart disease is half that of a smoker.

4. Losing Weight

Having extra pounds contributes to high cholesterol. Switch to tap water rather than drinking sugary beverages. Snack on air-popped popcorn or pretzels and keep a track of your calories. These small changes will help you reduce your cholesterol level.

5. Average consumption of Alchohol

Moderate consumption of Alchohol is linked with higher levels of HDL cholesterol. According to research, it is recommended that having a glass or two is enough for men and women of all ages. But drinking too much can lead to serious health issues.

 

