These lifestyle changes will surely help you mange your Cholestrol level

Saturated salt Saturated salt leads to high cholesterol, reducing the intake of saturated salt will help you reduce your low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

Eliminating trans fats Trans food also known as partially hydrogenated vegetable oil leads to bad cholesterol. The Food and Drug Administration has banned the use of partially hydrogenated vegetable oils by Jan. 1, 2021.

Omega 3

Eating food that is rich in omega 3 will be beneficial for you. It doesn't affect your cholesterol and helps in the reduction of blood pressure.

Soluble Fiber

Soluble fiber helps you reduce the absorption of cholesterol in your bloodstream. Soluble fibers are found in oatmeal, kidney beans, apple, and pear.

Whey Protein

Whey protein is considered a complete protein as it contains all 9 essential amino acids. It is low in lactose content. Studies have shown that whey protein given a supplement that lowers both LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol as well as your blood pressure.