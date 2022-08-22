These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with anxiety and fatigue

Breathing exercises, meditation and relaxation exercises can be helpful in improving anxiety and fatigue.
Everyone is aware of yoga's advantages for both physical and mental health. As per various studies, yoga helps reduce the symptoms of generalised anxiety disorder. The constant control of anxiety is necessary. The worst thing about dealing with it is that you can never predict what would trigger. People don't know how to handle it or minimise it. When having an anxiety or panic attack, yoga is one practise that may help you relax and manage your breathing.
(Pictures: Freepik)
1. Butterly Pose
If you're looking for a simple pose or asana that will make you feel more rooted when you're feeling anxious, try the Butterly Pose. Maintaining of a straight spine can help you relieve stress.
2. Anulom Vilom
Your tolerance, concentration, and control all improve as a result of Anulom Vilom. Additionally, stress and anxiety will be reduced.
3. Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose
When you need to calm a busy mind, Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose is always benefitial.
4. Child's Pose
The Child's Pose might help you feel calm and secure if your anxiety is keeping you up at night.
5. Mental health
We are aware that the mindful movements of yoga have many positive effects on your mental health. The seated forward bend is very effective.