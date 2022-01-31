These 5 Face Yoga exercises will improve appearance and make you look younger

Face yoga is effective in improving the structural appearance by face-lifting, tightening and sculpting benefits without salon or derma intervention.
Looking young and beautiful is something which most of the people dream of. And imagine who would ever say no to a perfectly toned face. A firmer and younger looking skin is something which can be achieved without costly surgery, injections or medication that have harmful side effects. Face yoga involves massage and exercises that stimulate the muscles, skin, and lymphatic system.
Research has found facial yoga may be effective in improving the structural appearance of your face by strengthening the muscles of the cheeks and face. Those who have been practising the facial yoga for a long time also vouch for a younger appearance. To get a youthful look, all you need to do are some skills, tools and just the right face yoga exercises to keep your skin younger looking and firmer.
1. Cheek Lift Exercise
Like full body yoga and meditation, facial yoga has also become prominently popular among health-conscious people who want to remain fit and youthful. Cheek Lift exercise is one of the easy ways to maintain firm skin. To do this, close your lips and try to pull your cheeks towards your eyes. Then slowly raise the corners of your lips by smiling and hold that posture for about 10 seconds. This will help you flex your muscles.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Fish Face Exercise
Fish Face exercise is the easiest and the best way to ensure a firmer looking skin. This is a great way to accentuate your cheeks and jaw. Softly close your lips and then draw your cheeks inwards as much as possible, making a 'fish face' look. Try smiling while holding this posture for about 15 seconds and then withdraw. Repeat this exercise for about next five minutes.
3. Puppet Face Exercise
Puppet Face exercise helps in working on the entire cheek muscles and helps them become firm. Place the tip of your fingers where your cheeks crinkle on your face when you smile. Push your cheeks up at this point and hold the smile for about thirty seconds and then withdraw the posture slowly. Repeat this exercise for about 2-3 minutes.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Raising Eyebrows Exercise
Facial exercise is incomplete without strengthening the delicate area around the eyes and Raising Eyebrows exercise is just the right way to serve this purpose. Raise your eyebrows as high as you can and hold the position for about five seconds and then relax your face. Repeat this 10 times for best results.
5. Jawline Restorer Exercise
Jawline Restorer exercise is done to tone the jaw and strengthen the jawline. Here we tell you how to do the exercise in a right way. Follow these simple rules and you will see a firm jawline on your face.
Firstly, place your thumbs just below your chin, with both thumbs lightly touching at the center of your jawline. Then slightly push your chin down and apply resistance against your thumbs. Once you feel this resistance, gradually slide your thumbs up to your jawline till your ears. Repeat this 10 times for best results.