Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by a unique coffee ritual that keeps her fit and energised. It’s not your regular cappuccino, this special brew is light, clean, and packed with benefits. Curious what’s in her cup? Let’s find out.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

1.The celebrity sip

The celebrity sip
1

Tamannaah Bhatia’s go-to morning elixir isn’t a sugary latte, it’s a dry cappuccino made with almond milk foam, double espresso shots, and a dusting of cinnamon. In a recent conversation with The Lallantop, she revealed her preference for strong, low‑calorie coffee that’s clean, energising, and fitting her wellness-focused lifestyle.

2.Ingredients unveiled

Ingredients unveiled
2

Her signature recipe calls for two rich espresso shots poured into a cup, topped with carefully frothed unsweetened almond milk foam (with minimal actual milk), and finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon powder. That’s it, simple, elegant, and intentional.

3.Why it’s dry' cappuccino

Why it’s dry' cappuccino
3

Unlike traditional cappuccinos loaded with milk, Tamannaah Bhatia's version prioritises foam over liquid. The result is a lighter, airier texture with less dairy and fewer calories, perfect for fitness-conscious coffee lovers.

4.Health benefits

Health benefits
4

Switching dairy for almond milk makes the drink lactose‑free, lower in calories, and rich in vitamin E. Adding cinnamon introduces antioxidants, helps regulate blood sugar, and boosts metabolism, making it more than just a drink, but a wellness tool.

5.Lifestyle ritual

Lifestyle ritual
5

This drink isn’t just about taste, it’s Tamannaah Bhatia's personal habit to stay energised throughout busy filming schedules. Strong yet balanced, indulgent yet conscious, the dry cappuccino reflects her approach to maintaining fitness, mood, and stamina with style.

