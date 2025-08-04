Twitter
Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner, should you try it?

Tamannaah Bhatia’s unusual acne fix, morning saliva, has sparked curiosity. While she believes in it, dermatologists urge caution, saying evidence is limited and proven skincare methods are safer.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia's viral claim

Tamannaah Bhatia's viral claim
1

Tamannaah Bhatia recently revealed in an interview that she applies her morning saliva directly on pimples, claiming it helps dry them out. She admitted it may sound unappealing but insists it works for her skin.

What she says

What she says
2

In past interviews, she’s emphasised trying simple yet unconventional hacks: like earth-clay masks with apple cider vinegar and claimed morning spit has helped her over the years, though she advises consulting professionals for persistent acne.

Expert warning

Expert warning
3

AIIMS dermatologist Dr. Gargi Taneja strongly advises against applying saliva on the face. She points out risks like harmful bacteria, skin irritation, pH imbalance, impaired skin barrier, and potential infections.

Bacterial and pH risks explained

Bacterial and pH risks explained
4

Experts explain that saliva can contain acidic pH and pathogenic oral bacteria, not beneficial for acne-prone skin. Rather than treating pimples, it can worsen inflammation, damage the skin barrier, and invite infection.

 

    Limited science behind it

    Limited science behind it
    5

    While one recent in vitro study found that saliva may inhibit acne-causing bacteria like Cutibacterium acnes and Staphylococcus epidermidis, experts caution that there’s no clinical proof and better evidence-based acne treatments exist.

