Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner, should you try it?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB set to delete zero by September as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) takes off
This is India's most profitable expressway, took 22 years to build, earns Rs 163 crore annually, passes through these districts
Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer: Pratik Gandhi's RAW agent has to stop 'final world war' against Pakistan in intriguing thriller
Meet woman, villager who went to study at Oxford, later cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS officer, her AIR is..., she’s from...
Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivileged students for just Rs... to become IAS-IPS officers, he is...
Will India remain defiant to Donald Trump's pressure on Russian oil? Has PM Modi emphasised 'swadeshi' to snub US?
Good news for Ghaziabad, Greater Noida Commuters: New flyover to ease Shahberi bottleneck, details here
Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings
Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to...
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
1.Tamannaah Bhatia's viral claim
Tamannaah Bhatia recently revealed in an interview that she applies her morning saliva directly on pimples, claiming it helps dry them out. She admitted it may sound unappealing but insists it works for her skin.
2.What she says
In past interviews, she’s emphasised trying simple yet unconventional hacks: like earth-clay masks with apple cider vinegar and claimed morning spit has helped her over the years, though she advises consulting professionals for persistent acne.
3.Expert warning
AIIMS dermatologist Dr. Gargi Taneja strongly advises against applying saliva on the face. She points out risks like harmful bacteria, skin irritation, pH imbalance, impaired skin barrier, and potential infections.
4.Bacterial and pH risks explained
Experts explain that saliva can contain acidic pH and pathogenic oral bacteria, not beneficial for acne-prone skin. Rather than treating pimples, it can worsen inflammation, damage the skin barrier, and invite infection.
5.Limited science behind it
While one recent in vitro study found that saliva may inhibit acne-causing bacteria like Cutibacterium acnes and Staphylococcus epidermidis, experts caution that there’s no clinical proof and better evidence-based acne treatments exist.