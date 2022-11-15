Search icon
Take inspiration from these television divas who hail from small towns and now ruling the industry

A list of TV actresses who came from small towns and are now ruling the television screens.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 15, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

There is no denying that Mumbai is a city of dreams, power and success and it has made many dreams come true. But, behind every success, there are a lot of hurdles, pains, and struggles and who will understand this better than our Indian film and television actors? Many struggling actors come to Mumbai with hopes and dreams in their eyes and, some even achieve every bit of it with their hard work and persistence.

Today, we have come up with a list of TV actresses who came from small towns and are now ruling the television screens. Check out some of these TV actresses who are great performers.

1. Rupali Ganguli

Rupali Ganguli
1/5

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupama in the TV show Anupamaa, hails from West Bengal. She is ruling the hearts of audiences with her amazing performance in the show, and her on-screen chemistry with Gaurav Khanna.

2. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi
2/5

Shivangi Joshi has played the role of Naira in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The diva's fans love her for her charm and cuteness.

3. Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi
3/5

Divyanka Tripathi has played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla, who is also known as Ishimaa in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has left fans impressed with her incredible performance.

4. Rubina Dalaik

Rubina Dalaik
4/5

Rubina Dilaik is well-known for her role as Radhika in Chhoti Bahu. Since then, she has left fans stunned with her acting skills.

5. Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma
5/5

Aishwarya Sharma plays the role of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The diva comes from Ujjain. The actress has been winning hearts with her performance.

