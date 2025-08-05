Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor's pilates workout routine for toned body

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is IAS officer Deepak Meena? IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC in first attempt, now becomes DM of...

Gautam Adani exits key managerial role at Rs 293000 crore company, its business is...

Urvashi questions Shah Rukh Khan winning National Award, says this star should have won Best Actor: 'We should raise...'

Gautam Adani's firm, Tata Group enter race to build Rs 17000 crore tunnel road in THIS city

Is Donald Trump financing Russia's war against Ukraine? US continues to buy from Moscow, threatens India

Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Back SOL To 3x, But Bonk and Remittix To 20-50x In 2025

Afghanistan announce preliminary squad for Asia Cup 2025, Gujarat Titans' star player to lead

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal accused of 'copying' THIS 1999 Akshay Kumar film, director says 'main claim nahi karta, kyunki us director ki...'

Uttarkashi cloudburst triggers flash flood in Dharali village, incident caught on camera

'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Donald Trump and PM Modi after US President threatens steeper tariffs on India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood

From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu

Who is IAS officer Deepak Meena? IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC in first attempt, now becomes DM of...

Who is IAS officer Deepak Meena? IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC in first attempt,

From Ranveer Singh to Yash: These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood

From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu

From Ranveer Singh to Yash: These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first

Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor's pilates workout routine for toned body

Looking for fitness inspiration? Pilates might be just what you need. This celeb-approved workout trend is worth adding to your weekly schedule.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 02:21 PM IST

1.Namrata Purohit’s Instagram post inspires fitness goals

Namrata Purohit’s Instagram post inspires fitness goals
1

Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shared a July photo series featuring celebs working out on Pilates reformers. Stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Dhvani Bhanushali are seen performing advanced moves.

 

Advertisement

2.Janhvi Kapoor’s Pilates move

Janhvi Kapoor’s Pilates move
2

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted doing a reverse lunge on the reformer. The moving carriage challenges balance and stability, while the tall spine position activates her back and shoulders.

 

3.Khushi Kapoor’s core strengthening plank

Khushi Kapoor’s core strengthening plank
3

Khushi Kapoor's Pilates move focuses on building core strength while engaging shoulders and arms. Her focus proves how Pilates helps in sculpting lean muscles with perfection and control.

 

4.Why Pilates workout routine

Why Pilates workout routine
4

Pilates improves flexibility by gently stretching your body over time. This results in better movement, increased range of motion, and feeling lighter, more agile throughout your day

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Why pilates deserves a spot in your routine

Why pilates deserves a spot in your routine
5

This workout improves posture by targeting muscles that keep your body aligned. It’s low-impact and gentle on joints, making it ideal for all ages and fitness levels. 

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: Mahua Moitra says she wrote him a letter, asked for coffee, requested Ravi Kishan to help
‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra reveals she asked Ravi Kishan to..
Who is Matt Deitke? 24-years-old AI genius, who turned down Meta's 125 billion USD offer, later Mark Zuckerberg personally met him with double paycheck
Who is Matt Deitke? 24-years-old AI genius, who turned down Meta's 125 billion..
Korean teacher goes viral for teaching Bhojpuri to students, netizens say 'PK ka end yaad aagya' watch video
Korean teacher goes viral for teaching Bhojpuri to students, netizens say 'PK ka
Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan
'It's that face, it's those lips': Donald Trump's praise for White House secretary draws irk on internet, netizens call him 'creepy old man'
Donald Trump's praise for White House secretary draws irk on internet
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu
From Ranveer Singh to Yash: These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen
These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen
Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first
Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first
Before pan-India era, these timeless South Indian beauties reigned supreme in Bollywood
Before pan-India era, these timeless South Indian beauties reigned supreme in Bo
Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor's pilates workout routine for toned body
Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor's pilates workout routine for
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE