Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor's pilates workout routine for toned body

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
1.Namrata Purohit’s Instagram post inspires fitness goals
Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shared a July photo series featuring celebs working out on Pilates reformers. Stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Dhvani Bhanushali are seen performing advanced moves.
2.Janhvi Kapoor’s Pilates move
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted doing a reverse lunge on the reformer. The moving carriage challenges balance and stability, while the tall spine position activates her back and shoulders.
3.Khushi Kapoor’s core strengthening plank
Khushi Kapoor's Pilates move focuses on building core strength while engaging shoulders and arms. Her focus proves how Pilates helps in sculpting lean muscles with perfection and control.
4.Why Pilates workout routine
Pilates improves flexibility by gently stretching your body over time. This results in better movement, increased range of motion, and feeling lighter, more agile throughout your day
5.Why pilates deserves a spot in your routine
This workout improves posture by targeting muscles that keep your body aligned. It’s low-impact and gentle on joints, making it ideal for all ages and fitness levels.