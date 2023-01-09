Search icon
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style

We have got some popular saree looks of Suhana khan that you can get easily from the market for the minimum price.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 09, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

Fashion trends are changing day by day and new designs are appearing in the market. And when comes to Indian outfits for ladies, the saree is the first thing that comes to our mind. From the farewell party to the wedding function, the saree is worn at every event. We often take a look at the social media accounts of Bollywood celebrities for the latest fashion trends.

Today, we are going to talk about Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is no less than a stylish diva. She is very active on social media and is seen flaunting her fashion sense. 

So, we have got some of her popular saree looks that you can get easily from the market for the minimum price. 

1. Suhana khan in red saree

Suhana khan in red saree
1/3

This saree has been designed by designer Manish Malhotra, but you will easily find similar sarees for around Rs.1500 to Rs.2000.

2. Suhana Khan in shimmery saree

Suhana Khan in shimmery saree
2/3

This saree is designed by designer Falguni Shane Peacock, but you can easily find similar sarees for around Rs.2000 to Rs.4000.

3. Suhana Khan in beige saree

Suhana Khan in beige saree
3/3

This saree is designed by designer Manish Malhotra, but you can easily find a similar saree for around Rs.2500 to Rs.4500.

