Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it

LIFESTYLE
Muskaan Gupta | Aug 01, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
1.Healthy Eating First
Deepti Sadhwani adopted a gluten-free diet, cut out sugar, processed foods, and preservatives, and focused on balance and mindful eating. She let herself the occasional cheat day despite her difficult regimen, which made her diet plan genuine and lasting.
2.Intermittent Fasting Worked
She used a 16:8 intermittent fasting schedule, which involved 16 hours of fasting every day, to control her calorie intake and metabolism. Deepti used this methodical approach to lose weight and develop self-discipline in her daily life.
3.Track What You Eat
Her transformation was greatly aided by calorie tracking, which allowed her to stay responsible and maintain a balanced diet rather than falling to crash dieting traps by closely monitoring her daily intake while making sure her diet contained all the essential nutrients.
4.Smart Fitness Choices
Deepti prioritised regularity over overtraining, incorporating physical and mental activities like swimming, boxing, and aerial yoga. Her goal was not only weight loss but also general wellness, which made her routine fun and long-lasting.
5.Mental Strength Matters
Her journey proves that mental toughness and self-belief are just as important as diet and exercise when it comes to long-term fitness, even though there were times when she wanted to give up, but her desire to become the best version of herself kept her going.