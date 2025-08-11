Twitter
Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets

Suniel Shetty turns 64 today. Let's take a closer look at the 'Hera Pheri' star's impressive net worth, business ventures, and luxurious Khandala farmhouse.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 11, 2025, 01:53 PM IST

1.Suniel Shetty’s net worth

Suniel Shetty’s net worth
1

As of 2025, Suniel Shetty’s estimated net worth is Rs 125 crore. His earnings come from films, brand endorsements, real estate, hospitality, and fitness ventures. 

 

2.Suniel Shetty’s business ventures

Suniel Shetty’s business ventures
2

Suniel has successfully ventured into hospitality and other industries. He owned the iconic Mischief Dining Bar, Club H20, a production company, Popcorn Motion Pictures, and founder of FTC Talent Media and Entertainment Pvt.Ltd.

 

3.Car collection

Car collection
3

Suniel Shetty owns an impressive collection of luxury cars. Includes a Toyota Prado, Toyota Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler, and other high-end SUVs. He prefers heavy-duty models that match his personality. 

4.Holiday home

Holiday home
4

Suniel owns a lavish holiday home in Khandala, offering serene views and luxurious comfort. It’s his go-to getaway spot to relax with family. The actor is often seen sharing glimpses of peaceful moments away from Mumbai’s hustle. 

 

5.On the work front

On the work front
5

Recently, Suniel starred in Hunter 2 on Amazon MX Player, playing ACP Vikram Sinha in a gripping action drama. Up next, he will feature in Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar. 

 

