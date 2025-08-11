Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets

From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 11, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
1.Suniel Shetty’s net worth
As of 2025, Suniel Shetty’s estimated net worth is Rs 125 crore. His earnings come from films, brand endorsements, real estate, hospitality, and fitness ventures.
2.Suniel Shetty’s business ventures
Suniel has successfully ventured into hospitality and other industries. He owned the iconic Mischief Dining Bar, Club H20, a production company, Popcorn Motion Pictures, and founder of FTC Talent Media and Entertainment Pvt.Ltd.
3.Car collection
Suniel Shetty owns an impressive collection of luxury cars. Includes a Toyota Prado, Toyota Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler, and other high-end SUVs. He prefers heavy-duty models that match his personality.
4.Holiday home
Suniel owns a lavish holiday home in Khandala, offering serene views and luxurious comfort. It’s his go-to getaway spot to relax with family. The actor is often seen sharing glimpses of peaceful moments away from Mumbai’s hustle.
5.On the work front
Recently, Suniel starred in Hunter 2 on Amazon MX Player, playing ACP Vikram Sinha in a gripping action drama. Up next, he will feature in Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar.