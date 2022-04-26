Summer vacations 2022: 4 underrated heritage sites in India worth exploring

Here are some of India's under-rated heritage sites that are well worth visiting.
From its cuisine to its flavors, art, and traditions, India is famed for its diversity and vibrancy. India is a culturally rich country with various historical and ancient heritage sites worth visiting. Visiting such a location will not only provide you with a more in-depth glimpse into history, but it will also enhance your knowledge. The Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri are some of India's most well-known heritage sites that almost everyone has heard of or seen.
1. Pari Mahal: Jammu and Kashmir
Pari Mahal, encircled by the magnificent Himalayas and facing the calm Dal Lake, is the best site to enjoy Kashmir's beauty. Dara Shikoh, Shah Jahan's eldest son, built the Pari Mahal in memory of his Sufi master, Mullah Shah Badakhshi.
Picture credit: Twitter/@Masrat_Alam
2. Bidar Fort: Karnataka
The fort was erected in Persian design by Ahmad Shah of the Bahman dynasty in 1347. The fort was susceptible to enemy attacks, as evidenced by a triple-moated wall and an intimidating doorway. Despite being erected by a Bahmani king, Prince Ulugh Khan of the Tughluq dynasty controlled the fort, which was regained by Sultan Ala-ud-Din Bahman Shah with the creation of the Bahmani Sultanate in 1347.
Picture credit: Twitter/@syedurahman
3. Maluti Temples: Jharkhand
The temples are located in the Dumka area, which is 277 kilometres from Ranchi, the state capital. Ranchi is about a 7-hour drive away. The Sultan of Bengal donated a large region around Maluti to a young boy who became known as Raja Baj Basanta in the 15th century. The Basanta family lost a lot of wealth throughout the decades, and as many as 36 temples were demolished. Only 72 temples, known as the Maluti temples, remain today.
Picture credit: Twitter/@rangan_datta
4. Qila Mubarak: Bathinda
It is India's oldest fort, having stood strong for centuries. A road trip from Delhi or Chandigarh to Qila Mubarak is a possible option. The journey from Delhi to the heritage site takes about 6 hours, and the journey from Chandigarh takes about 4 hours. Perhaps the most famous historical memory of the fort is the imprisonment of Razia Sultan, the first and only woman to rule the Delhi Sultanate.
Picture credit: Twitter/@DelhiHeritage
