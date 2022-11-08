Search icon
Suffering from low energy? Check out these 5 incredibly healthy high carbohydrate foods

List of 5 foods that are extremely nutritious high-card foods.

Carbohydrates have developed a negative reputation over time. They are frequently linked to type 2 diabetes, weight gain, and a number of other health issues. It is true that refined grains and processed diets high in sugar frequently lack the necessary vitamins and minerals. Numerous nutrient-dense, fibre-rich meals, however, might really be highly beneficial for your health. Although some people may benefit from low-carb diets, there is no need to completely exclude high-carb items.

Here's a list of  5 extremely nutritious high-carb foods:

1. Apples

Apples
1/5

Apples are a good source of antioxidants, plant components, and vitamin C. Eating apples may help you better control your blood sugar, as well as lower your risk of heart disease and possibly even some types of cancer.

2. Banana

Banana
2/5

The mineral potassium, which is abundant in bananas, is important for controlling blood pressure. In addition, less ripe bananas have resistant starch and pectin, both of which are good for the digestive system.

3. Buckwheat

Buckwheat
3/5

Buckwheat is extremely nutritive and has higher levels of nutrients and antioxidants than many other grains. Buckwheat has little resemblance to wheat and is gluten-free. Eating it could improve blood sugar control and heart health.

4. Oats

Oats
4/5

Oats are rich in fibre and protein, among other healthy nutrients. Additionally, consuming oats decreases blood sugar and cholesterol levels, according to studies

5. Quinoa

Quinoa
5/5

High in nutrients, quinoa may aid with better blood sugar control and heart health. Quinoa is rich in protein and fibre, two nutrients that might help you feel fuller for longer, thus it may be helpful for weight loss.

 

