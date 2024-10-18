2 . How to do Shinrin Yoku?

Spending time in nature has a lasting impact on mental, physical and emotional well-being. The Shinrin Yoku requires one to step out in nature for a mindful walk and be fully present in the moment. Pay attention to minute details while inhaling a deep breath of fresh air. Open your eyes to the soothing green, and yellow colours of the forest landscape and stay focused on your breaths. Explore the sense of smell from fragrance from trees and flowers. Hear forest sounds like birds singing breeze rustling in the leaves of the trees. Touch trees and embrace the beautiful forest atmosphere. A full forest bathing session takes a couple of hours and you are left rejuvenated healing your mind and body.