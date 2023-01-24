Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings

You are fond of momos and if you want to eat delicious tandoori momos, then definitely visit these places in Delhi. These food corns and restaurants have carved a special place for themselves in the hearts of the people. Delhi is anyway heaven for food lovers and if you live in Delhi then you must visit these places once, once you have tasted Tandoori Momos here, you would love to visit here again and again. Even if you do not live in Delhi and are coming to visit here, you can enjoy Delhi food by going to these places. Be it cafes, street vendors or restaurants, all keep trying to add some new flavor to momos seeing people's love for them.