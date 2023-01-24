Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings

5 food corners in Delhi that serve the best tandoori momos that you would want to try again and again.
You are fond of momos and if you want to eat delicious tandoori momos, then definitely visit these places in Delhi. These food corns and restaurants have carved a special place for themselves in the hearts of the people. Delhi is anyway heaven for food lovers and if you live in Delhi then you must visit these places once, once you have tasted Tandoori Momos here, you would love to visit here again and again. Even if you do not live in Delhi and are coming to visit here, you can enjoy Delhi food by going to these places. Be it cafes, street vendors or restaurants, all keep trying to add some new flavor to momos seeing people's love for them.
1. Hunger Strike
Within just three years of its inception, Hunger Strike had amassed a huge fan following. Grilled in the tandoor and served with curd and red chilli chutney, the tandoori momos here are top-notch in terms of taste. Here tandoori momos are served with mint chutney, chopped coriander leaves and onions.
Address- C-9, Amar Colony Market, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi
2. Namaste Foodie
If you are a food lover and fond of non-veg and want to enjoy delicious tandoori momos in Delhi, then this food corner will fulfill your demand. Although all the recipes here are tasty, but the most delicious is their tandoori momos. Your tongue will never forget its taste and you will find an opportunity to visit here again.
Address- P- 40/A, Pandav Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, New Delhi
3. QDies
Tandoori Momos is the most famous dish here. Tandoori momos lovers throng here in such large numbers that there is always a bottle of mint chutney along with red chilli and garlic chutney on every table. Their momos are huge in size and spicy.
Address- Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4. Bharat Chicken Inn
If you want to enjoy Tasty Tandoori Momos, then definitely go to this food corner. The tandoori momos available here are so scrumptious that your mouth will water. The momos available here are not only tasty, but the size of these momos is so big that your stomach will be filled but your mind will not be filled.
Address- G-1, CSC, Pankaj Plaza, DDA Market, Near Nirman Vihar Metro Station, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi
5. Chowringhee Lane
If you want to eat tandoori momos, then definitely go here once. The creamy tandoori momos here will make your heart happy. The taste of mint and red chili chutney found here with tandoori momos is also delicious.
Address- 93, Opposite Venkateswara College, Satyaniketan, New Delhi