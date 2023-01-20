Street food: 5 best spots in Delhi to satisfy your cravings for gol gappa

If you are always on the hunt for the next amazing Gol Gappa stall in Delhi, then we have the 5 best Gol Gappa spots to satiate your cravings!

India's love affair with street food goes back a long way. There is no doubt that tangy chaat-papdis, crispy pakoras and spicy aloo-tikki never fail to make us slurp, but it is gol gappas that make us go weak at the knees! Crispy puris stuffed with mouth-watering tangy sweet chutney, boiled potatoes and chickpeas is an unforgettable experience! Delhi, being the food capital, has many chaat shops brimming with lip-smacking aromas as soon as you open your nose. If you too are always on the hunt for the next amazing Gol Gappa stall, then we have the best 5 Gol Gappa spots to satiate your cravings!

