Street food: 5 best spots in Delhi to satisfy your cravings for gol gappa

If you are always on the hunt for the next amazing Gol Gappa stall in Delhi, then we have the 5 best Gol Gappa spots to satiate your cravings!
India's love affair with street food goes back a long way. There is no doubt that tangy chaat-papdis, crispy pakoras and spicy aloo-tikki never fail to make us slurp, but it is gol gappas that make us go weak at the knees! Crispy puris stuffed with mouth-watering tangy sweet chutney, boiled potatoes and chickpeas is an unforgettable experience! Delhi, being the food capital, has many chaat shops brimming with lip-smacking aromas as soon as you open your nose. If you too are always on the hunt for the next amazing Gol Gappa stall, then we have the best 5 Gol Gappa spots to satiate your cravings!
1. Bangla Sweet House
Located in the heart of the city, Bangla Sweets is known for some of the most mithai, namkeen and chaat. And it is right outside Gol Gappa Stall, a must for every Gol Gappa lover in the city, so much so that you can have your next Gol Gappa competition with friends here!
Location: 115-117, Bangla Sahib Marg, Gole Market, New Delhi
2. Prabhu Chaat Bhandar
This chaat place is famous in Delhi-NCR. Located just opposite the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) building, it is extremely popular among the locals as UPSC ki Chaat! It is over 82 years old but has never failed to impress anyone yet.
Venue: Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, UPSC Office Lane, Mansingh Road, New Delhi
3. Prince Chaat
Worried about hygiene? Rajkumar Paan & Chaat will end your struggle to balance cleanliness with taste and serve you one of the most scrumptious Gol Gappas in town!
Location: M 29/5, 1st Floor, M Block, Greater Kailash 1 (GK 1), New Delhi
4. Evergreen Sweets
It may have multiple outlets, but Green Park's iconic Evergreen lip-smacking gaol gappas and chaats remain a favorite for Delhiites.
Location: S-29 & 30, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi
5. Bhimsen's Bengali Sweet House
Bengali Market Ki Chaat is popular for the shooting of many Bollywood movies that have taken place at this iconic location. From Saif-Kareena to several politicians and bureaucrats, Bengali Sweet House's Gol Gappa has captivated many a celebrity with its taste buds. Have you tried it yet?
Location: 27-29 Bengali Market, Mandi House, New Delhi