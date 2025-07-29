Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, trophy room, private temple, and luxury garage

Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
Shivani Tiwari | Jul 29, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
1.Sehwag lives in big Hauz Khas mansion
Virender Sehwag owns the Krishna Niwas mansion worth Rs 130 crore in Delhi’s Hauz Khas. The 12-room home features quiet luxury, modern interiors, and a serene temple.
2.Sehwag's multiple homes worth crores
Virender Sehwag's real estate empire includes a Rs 23 crore mansion in Najafgarh and a peaceful Rs 5 crore farmhouse in Haryana. While one reflects on his roots, the other offers retreat.
3.Sehwag's trophy room
Krishna Niwas includes a trophy room that honours Sehwag’s 17-year cricket career. It holds his historic bat from 319 against South Africa and the jersey from his Gwalior double century.
4.Sehwag balances glamour with foundation work
Virender balances wealth with generosity. His foundation supports education, COVID relief, and sports scholarships. He also launched brands like VS activewear, schools, and cricket academies. He has invested in organic farms, reflecting his belief in sustainability and health.
5.Turned fame into fortune
According to reports, Virender's net worth is Rs 350 crore. He earned through various endorsements and digital content, making over Rs 30 crore annually online. His car collection includes a Bentley, BMW, and Toyota Fortuner, each symbolising milestones of life.