Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elegant South Delhi home, no less than Mannat, adorned with iconic wooden staircase, majestic living room and...

LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 07, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
1.Grand living room
Step inside Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s South Delhi home, and the first thing that catches your eye is the elegant living room. Designed by Gauri herself, the space reflects a blend of warmth and luxury. Think plush couches, soft lighting and statement art pieces, every corner tells a story of comfort and class.
2.Stunning staircase
The home’s iconic wooden staircase is a visual delight. Winding gracefully across the room, it’s lined with a gallery wall filled with family memories, from old film stills to precious family photos. It’s Gauri’s signature touch, turning simple spaces into emotional keepsakes.
3.Cozy bedroom retreat
The bedroom area exudes calm and elegance. Neutral tones, textured walls and chic décor make it the perfect space for relaxation. Whether it’s a quiet reading nook or a cozy corner for late-night conversations, this room perfectly mirrors the couple’s understated yet sophisticated taste.
4.Nostalgia corner
Every home has a heart and for the Khans, it lies in their nostalgia corner. Here, you’ll find priceless personal mementos, Aryan’s first cricket bat, Suhana’s childhood art and little AbRam’s toys. These intimate details add a layer of warmth and personality to their luxurious abode.
5.Garden and open spaces
Nestled in the posh Panchsheel Park area, the house opens into lush green views. French doors let in sunlight, giving the interiors an airy, welcoming vibe. Gauri’s love for design and SRK’s charm come together beautifully here, a perfect mix of glamour and homeliness.