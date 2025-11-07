Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elegant South Delhi home, no less than Mannat, adorned with iconic wooden staircase, majestic living room and...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixes in one over against Kuwait, his name is..., watch video here

Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’

Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for India, here's all you need to know

Anunay Sood Death: Sanya Malhotra bids emotional goodbye to travel influencer, says 'thank you for adding so much light and...'

OPSC OSC Prelims 2024: Result announced at opsc.gov.in; Check step-by-step guide, other details

Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan's mother Zarine Khan dies at 81 in her Mumbai home

Supreme Court's MAJOR crackdown on stray dogs: Orders authorities to remove them from near these places, insists they be moved to...

Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet extend congratulatory messages as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome their first child, a baby boy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis

JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixes in one over against Kuwait, his name is..., watch video here

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixe

Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’

Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: look at other trillionaires

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, let's relive their fairytale love story, from secret romance to grand wedding

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: Reliving their fairytale love story

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elegant South Delhi home, no less than Mannat, adorned with iconic wooden staircase, majestic living room and...

A peek inside Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s South Delhi home; a blend of luxury, warmth and personal charm designed by Gauri herself.

Rishika Baranwal | Nov 07, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

1.Grand living room

Grand living room
1

Step inside Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s South Delhi home, and the first thing that catches your eye is the elegant living room. Designed by Gauri herself, the space reflects a blend of warmth and luxury. Think plush couches, soft lighting and statement art pieces, every corner tells a story of comfort and class.

 

Advertisement

2.Stunning staircase

Stunning staircase
2

The home’s iconic wooden staircase is a visual delight. Winding gracefully across the room, it’s lined with a gallery wall filled with family memories, from old film stills to precious family photos. It’s Gauri’s signature touch, turning simple spaces into emotional keepsakes.

 

3.Cozy bedroom retreat

Cozy bedroom retreat
3

The bedroom area exudes calm and elegance. Neutral tones, textured walls and chic décor make it the perfect space for relaxation. Whether it’s a quiet reading nook or a cozy corner for late-night conversations, this room perfectly mirrors the couple’s understated yet sophisticated taste.

 

4.Nostalgia corner

Nostalgia corner
4

Every home has a heart and for the Khans, it lies in their nostalgia corner. Here, you’ll find priceless personal mementos, Aryan’s first cricket bat, Suhana’s childhood art and little AbRam’s toys. These intimate details add a layer of warmth and personality to their luxurious abode.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Garden and open spaces

Garden and open spaces
5

Nestled in the posh Panchsheel Park area, the house opens into lush green views. French doors let in sunlight, giving the interiors an airy, welcoming vibe. Gauri’s love for design and SRK’s charm come together beautifully here, a perfect mix of glamour and homeliness.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis
JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details
6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixes in one over against Kuwait, his name is..., watch video here
6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixe
Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’
Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation
Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for India, here's all you need to know
Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for
Anunay Sood Death: Sanya Malhotra bids emotional goodbye to travel influencer, says 'thank you for adding so much light and...'
Anunay Sood Death: Sanya Malhotra bids emotional goodbye to travel influencer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...
Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages
Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times
Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: look at other trillionaires
As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, let's relive their fairytale love story, from secret romance to grand wedding
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: Reliving their fairytale love story
From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025
Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026: From real-time traffic alerts to voice guidance for flyovers
Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE