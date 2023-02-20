Step inside Mukesh-Nita Ambani's luxurious home Antilia, second-most expensive house after Buckingham Palace

Situated on Mumbai's Altamount Road, Antilia is a 4,532-square-metre Xanadu. The house is designed by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will, with the Australian-based construction company Leighton Holdings.

Relianc's Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. Not only this, but the Ambani family also owns the second-most expensive home in the world. Antilia ranks right after Buckingham Palace. Situated on Mumbai's Altamount Road, Antilia is a 4,532-square-metre Xanadu. The house is designed by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will, with the Australian-based construction company Leighton Holdings.

Today, we will give you a peek inside Ambani's not-so-humble abode in Mumbai.