Step inside Mukesh-Nita Ambani's luxurious home Antilia, second-most expensive house after Buckingham Palace

Situated on Mumbai's Altamount Road, Antilia is a 4,532-square-metre Xanadu. The house is designed by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will, with the Australian-based construction company Leighton Holdings.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Feb 20, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Relianc's Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. Not only this, but the Ambani family also owns the second-most expensive home in the world. Antilia ranks right after Buckingham Palace. Situated on Mumbai's Altamount Road, Antilia is a 4,532-square-metre Xanadu. The house is designed by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will, with the Australian-based construction company Leighton Holdings.

Today, we will give you a peek inside Ambani's not-so-humble abode in Mumbai. 

1. Antilia is a 27-storey building in South Mumbai and is worth more than Rs 200 crore

Antilia is a 27-storey building in South Mumbai and is worth more than Rs 200 crore
1/5

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is named after the phantom island by the same name which is in Atlantic Ocean. Antilia is situated in the heart of South Mumbai and is 27-storey tall. Antilia is managed by a 600 member-strong-staff. It also has three helipads and overseas Mumbai’s skyline and Arabian sea.

2. Antilia recreation room, has ice-cream parlour, a temple and a salon

Antilia recreation room, has ice-cream parlour, a temple and a salon
2/5

Antilia was built in two years. The construction began in 2008, and was completed in 2010. The gorgeous home has a dedicated entertainment space, grand entrance, massive living rooms, 6-floor car parking, and more. It also has a recreation centre spread across 2 floors. It includes a yoga centre, a dance studio, a health spa, and swimming pools.

3. Antilia is second-most expensive house in the world

Antilia is second-most expensive house in the world
3/5

Antilia ranks right after Buckingham Palace and is the second-most expensive house in the world. Before Antilia, the Ambani family used to stay in a 14-story residence at Sea Wind in Mumbai. The house is designed by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will, with the Australian-based construction company Leighton Holdings.

4. Cost of Antilia

Cost of Antilia
4/5

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is built on an area of 4,532-square-metre. The Ambani family residence is estimated to cost around one to two billion USD that is between 6,000 crores to 12,000 crore rupees, as per Forbes.

5. All about Ambani's Antilia

All about Ambani's Antilia
5/5

Because of its massive size, Antilia has a total of nine elevators. It lies in the space that holds the ‘W’-shape beams that support the upper floors.

