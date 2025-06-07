4 . Luxuries scream

4

More than just a home, Gulita is a private sanctuary of luxury and comfort. Spread across multiple levels, it includes three expansive basements—two of which are reserved for the family’s impressive collection of high-end vehicles. The residence boasts an array of premium amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, a lush green lawn ideal for hosting intimate gatherings, a personal salon, and a serene, beautifully crafted temple. One of its most remarkable highlights is the glass-walled ‘diamond room,’ offering breathtaking sea views and serving as a peaceful haven for relaxation and contemplation.