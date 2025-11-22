Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics

World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing
LIFESTYLE
Vaishali Shastri | Nov 22, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
1.Kumar Vishwas' lavish home
It is similar to traditional palaces or havelis, a large white stone elephant statue at the entrance instantly gives the house a royal and lavish air.
2.Kumar Vishwas's balustrade
Kumar Vishwas's home has a unique white balustrade In contrast to modern steel or glass designs on the terrace and balcony as well as classical round pillars that give the front door a classic and royal appearance.
3.Kumar Vishwas home's unique design railing
The railing is finished in a bright white or off-white, glowing in sunlight and creating a striking contrast with greenery. Its classic, stone-like look adds elegance without feeling too heavy or too light.
4.Balcony railings
Elegant balcony railings can be used in place of plain railings to give your house a royal, palace-like appearance. Inspired by famous structures and historic palaces, they give a classic and elegant architectural charm.
5.Centrepiece in main hall
A large, luxurious centre piece in the main hall is created by big, gracefully curved marble staircases next to the entrance. The royal atmosphere is further enhanced by soft lighting and wall painting.