FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on top; South Africa 247/6 at stumps

WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Australia thrash England by 8 wickets in Ashes opener

Amid Delhi pollution, offices to work with 50% staff? Here's what revised GRAP says about work-from-home

Dining With The Kapoors: Why is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda part of show? Here’s the truth

Who was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi singer killed in road accident at 37, collaborated with Miss Pooja, was arrested in 2018 for...

After Rs 18 crore trade to CSK, Sanju Samson drops massive MS Dhoni remark: 'Want to support him'

THIS woman quit her 60 LPA job, now earns whopping Rs 10,000,000 as nanny to billionaire kids, she is...

Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law Anand Piramal calls wife Isha Ambani his...;says 'no one has her....'

Watch: Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal turn 'captains' for fun cricket faceoff ahead of their wedding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing

World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scien

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on top; South Africa 247/6 at stumps

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on

Amid Delhi pollution, offices to work with 50% staff? Here's what revised GRAP says about work-from-home

Amid Delhi NCR pollution crisis, offices to work with 50% staff?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics

Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to marry US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US..

From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics

In addition to being gorgeous, Kumar Vishwas's house brims with creative décor ideas. The beautifully designed terrace railing is one of the main features adding to his luxurious home's palace-like elegance.

Vaishali Shastri | Nov 22, 2025, 03:03 PM IST

1.Kumar Vishwas' lavish home

Kumar Vishwas' lavish home
1

It is similar to traditional palaces or havelis, a large white stone elephant statue at the entrance instantly gives the house a royal and lavish air.

Advertisement

2.Kumar Vishwas's balustrade

Kumar Vishwas's balustrade
2

Kumar Vishwas's home has a unique white balustrade In contrast to modern steel or glass designs on the terrace and balcony as well as classical round pillars that give the front door a classic and royal appearance.

 

3.Kumar Vishwas home's unique design railing

Kumar Vishwas home's unique design railing
3

The railing is finished in a bright white or off-white, glowing in sunlight and creating a striking contrast with greenery. Its classic, stone-like look adds elegance without feeling too heavy or too light.

 

4.Balcony railings

Balcony railings
4

Elegant balcony railings can be used in place of plain railings to give your house a royal, palace-like appearance.  Inspired by famous structures and historic palaces, they give a classic and elegant architectural charm.

TRENDING NOW

5.Centrepiece in main hall

Centrepiece in main hall
5

A large, luxurious centre piece in the main hall is created by big, gracefully curved marble staircases next to the entrance.  The royal atmosphere is further enhanced by soft lighting and wall painting.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing
World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scien
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on top; South Africa 247/6 at stumps
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on
WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Australia thrash England by 8 wickets in Ashes opener
WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Austra
Amid Delhi pollution, offices to work with 50% staff? Here's what revised GRAP says about work-from-home
Amid Delhi NCR pollution crisis, offices to work with 50% staff?
Dining With The Kapoors: Why is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda part of show? Here’s the truth
Dining With The Kapoors: Why is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda par
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to marry US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US..
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE