Step inside Kartik Aaryan's elegant home, where he lived as a paying guest before buying it for...

Bollywood's heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan lives in this luxurious house in Mumbai, see inside pictures of Karthik Aryan's house.
Karthik Aryan's journey of success started with the film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' since then the actor has been growing rapidly and his star value has gone up a lot. Today we will take you through a glimpse of his house, where he used to stay as a paying guest later bought for Rs. 1.60 crores.
Bollywood's 'shehzada' lives in this luxurious house in Mumbai, see inside pictures of Karthik Aryan's house.
1. Kartik Aaryan's beautiful Mumbai house
Karthik Aryan lives in an apartment in Versova on Yari Road in Mumbai. Talking about this house Karthik, it is not only very spacious but it is also beautifully decorated.
2. Kartik enjoy movie here
Karthik has prepared his lounge space according to entertainment. Here a very large size television is installed on the wall and whenever he gets time, he watches his favorite shows and movies here.
3. Living area
This is the living area of Karthik's house. Which is decorated with a white theme. It has white sofas with multi-coloured cushions.
4. Ganpati Bappa inside Kartik's house
Karthik is very religious and has special faith in Ganpati Bappa. Recently he had welcomed Ganapati into his house. During this, Karthik shared pictures of Pooja on social media.
5. Kartik Aaryan's kitchen area
The kitchen of Karthik Aryan's house is just like a normal house. But many times Karthik himself is seen trying his hand in the kitchen. Recently, Karthik was seen cooking in his kitchen.