Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique decor, and personal touches that reflect her personality

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 17, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
1.Saumya Tandon house tour
Saumya Tandon has recently been appreciated for her performance in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh. While audiences praise her on-screen role as Ulfat Hasin, curiosity about her off-screen life has also grown. Recently, Saumya welcomed viewers into her Mumbai home for an intimate house tour with Pinkvilla.
2.A home designed from the heart
Saumya Tandon revealed that she personally planned every corner of her house. She believes a home should reflect the person living in it, even if everything doesn’t match perfectly. According to her, the slightly mismatched elements make the space feel authentic and lived-in.
3.Entrance that sets the mood
The home tour begins at a cosy entrance area that immediately sets the tone. A simple bench invites visitors to sit and chat. A sparkling chandelier paired with bold printed wallpaper stands out.
4.Living room with old-world charm
The living room reflects Saumya’s deep love for vintage aesthetics. French-style sofas with a rustic finish dominate the space. The worn-in look gives the space a timeless feel, making it both stylish and comfortable.
Nearby, the dining area's distressed furniture, soft lighting, and subtle textures combine to create a serene environment.
5.Bar designed by husband
One of the most interesting corners of the home is the bar area, designed by Saumya’s husband, Saurabh Devendra Singh. The space has a slightly dusty European vibe with a bold splash of blue that adds energy.
6.Love for antiques
Saumya openly spoke about her fondness for antique-style objects. She shared an incident about a clock she bought in London that stopped working once it reached India. Despite that, she still treasures it for its look and sentimental value.
7.Balcony and morning rituals
The living room opens into a bright balcony area where a large pastel green L-shaped sofa sits by the windows. Decorated with floral cushions and filled with natural light, this is where Saumya likes to start her mornings. She enjoys reading the newspaper here while sipping a warm, healthy drink.
8.Lucky sofa and a career turning point
One sofa in the house holds special meaning for Saumya. She calls it her 'lucky sofa' because it’s where she received the call for Dhurandhar. After learning that Aditya Dhar was directing the film, she instantly agreed, marking a major turning point in her career.
9.Kitchen and creative bedroom
Saumya describes her kitchen as the happiest and most vibrant place in her home. Her attention to detail is evident, as she waited six months just to find the perfect towel hanger. The bedroom is equally functional and creative. It doubles as a shooting space and features a swing where she relaxes, listens to music, or writes poetry.