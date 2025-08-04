Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's Rs 16 crore luxurious 'all white' Mumbai house, with serene balcony view, spacious living room

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's Rs 16 crore Mumbai home is a beautifully designed haven, blending sophisticated aesthetics with a comfortable family lifestyle.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

1.Grand living room

Grand living room
1

The living room is a picture of sophistication, featuring plush, light-coloured sofas arranged around a chic glass coffee table. A large wall-mounted television is the focal point, complemented by a sleek entertainment unit. On the right, a dark shelving unit proudly displays an array of trophies, suggesting accomplishments and accolades. The room is brightly lit by natural light streaming through expansive windows, enhancing the spacious feel. A striped rug adds a subtle touch of pattern to the polished floor.

2.Elegant dining area

Elegant dining area
2

The dining area exudes modern elegance with a large, light-coloured dining table surrounded by comfortable chairs. The space is well-lit, with a gallery wall featuring an arrangement of framed black and white pictures, adding a personal and artistic touch. On the right, a glass cabinet displays various decorative items and glassware, hinting at sophisticated entertaining.

 

3.Serene balcony retreat

Serene balcony retreat
3

Debina Bonnerjee is seen enjoying the serene balcony, which serves as a peaceful extension of their home. One image shows her comfortably seated on a swing chair with blue cushions, while the other captures her standing amidst lush greenery, pointing towards the view. The balcony appears to be a verdant sanctuary, perfect for relaxation and enjoying the outdoors within the bustling city.

4.Tranquil bedroom

Tranquil bedroom
4

The bedroom offers a calm and minimalist aesthetic. A large bed with a teal duvet is visible on the right. The room features ample natural light from a wide glass door leading to a balcony, adorned with elegant brown curtains. On the left, a white wardrobe and a dressing table with a round mirror and a fluffy white chair complete the sophisticated and functional space.

5.Playful kids' room

Playful kids' room
5

The kids' room is a vibrant and enchanting space, clearly designed for young ones. It features two charming, low-height beds with colourful, patterned upholstery, adorned with numerous soft toys including unicorns, pandas, giraffes, and dolls. The walls are decorated with cheerful elements like rainbows and animal prints, creating a whimsical and inviting environment for children.

