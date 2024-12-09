1 . Neem

Neem is a powerful herb known for its numerous health benefits. It has strong antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties, making it effective in detoxifying the body. Neem leaves can help purify the blood, improve skin health, and even support oral hygiene. Its anti-inflammatory properties can also aid in reducing the signs of aging, such as wrinkles and blemishes, by promoting clearer skin.