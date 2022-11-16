Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages

List of 5 health benefits of green tea.

One of the world's healthiest beverages is green tea, according to popular belief.

It's packed with antioxidants, which provide a wide range of health advantages, such as:

* Enhanced mental performance

* Fat loss

* Prevention of cancer

* Reduces the risk of developing heart disease

There could be even more positive effects on health.