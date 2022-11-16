Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages

List of 5 health benefits of green tea.
One of the world's healthiest beverages is green tea, according to popular belief.
It's packed with antioxidants, which provide a wide range of health advantages, such as:
* Enhanced mental performance
* Fat loss
* Prevention of cancer
* Reduces the risk of developing heart disease
There could be even more positive effects on health.
1. Possibly enhances brain function
Green tea has less caffeine than coffee, but it still has an impact. Additionally, it contains L-theanine, an amino acid that can enhance brain function by interacting with caffeine.
2. lowers the risk of some cancers
Strong antioxidants found in green tea may help prevent cancer. Drinkers of green tea had a lower risk of developing a number of cancers, according to numerous research.
3. Protects brain from aging
The bioactive ingredients in green tea can protect the brain in a number of different ways. As dementia is a frequent neurological disease in elderly people, they might lower the risk of developing it.
4. Prevents cardiovascular disease
In addition to protecting LDL particles from oxidation, green tea may lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Green tea drinkers, according to studies, have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
5. Helps with weight loss
Green tea may increase weight loss, according to some studies. It might be especially effective at shedding the harmful abdominal fat.