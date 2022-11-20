Start your chilly winter mornings with THESE perfect hot breakfast ideas

3/4

Try making a stuffed paratha for breakfast instead of the typical omelette for something more fulfilling. Make a thick paratha with dough made from regular flour. After that, season the mixture with salt, an egg, a little onion, coriander, and chilies.

Well whisk it, then set it aside. For one minute on each side, cook the paratha. Open it up like an envelope when it puffs up. The egg mixture should be poured inside the package and spread with a spatula. Recover the paratha with the top layer and continue cooking it until the egg is done.

Photo: Twitter/@saffrontrail