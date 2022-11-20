Search icon
Start your chilly winter mornings with THESE perfect hot breakfast ideas

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 20, 2022, 12:07 AM IST

As winter approaches, mornings and evenings are beginning to become chilly. With the weather changing, it is advised to take good care of your body both internally and externally. Nutritionists and health professionals frequently emphasise how important breakfast is to one's daily diet. Here are some scrumptious and healthy breakfast suggestions to get your chilly winter mornings off to a good start.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1. Tulsi tea

Try making this immunity-boosting recipe instead of regular chai. Tea and a few Tulsi leaves are added to boiling water. Put some lemon juice in the water after it has been strained.

2. Sweet potatoes

Try this egg and sweet potato recipe for a more continental breakfast if you're in the mood for one. Sweet potatoes should be diced and sauteed in oil. When the potatoes are almost done, add a handful of spinach. Add salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes to taste. Serve toast and a sunny-side-up egg at the same time.

3. Omelette paratha

Try making a stuffed paratha for breakfast instead of the typical omelette for something more fulfilling. Make a thick paratha with dough made from regular flour. After that, season the mixture with salt, an egg, a little onion, coriander, and chilies.

Well whisk it, then set it aside. For one minute on each side, cook the paratha. Open it up like an envelope when it puffs up. The egg mixture should be poured inside the package and spread with a spatula. Recover the paratha with the top layer and continue cooking it until the egg is done.

4. Jowar chilla

Jowar is a very nourishing and warm grain for the winter. With 1/4 cup besan, 1/2 cup ponkh, 3 tbsp rice flour, and water, make a thick batter for chilla. Add salt to taste along with the coriander, green chilies, turmeric, and chilli powder. On a flat tava, spread the batter, and cook it for two minutes on each side.

