Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3011827
HomePhotos

Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic

Sonam Kapoor is once again giving tough competition to her contemporaries in terms of style with her major winter fashion goals.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 20, 2022, 09:06 AM IST

Sonam Kapoor is the fashionista of Bollywood. After staying away from the limelight for a long time, once again she is making headlines with her look. She has now returned to work after the birth of her son. Sonam Kapoor's gorgeous look in her latest floral maxi dress is attracting everyone's attention.

Sonam Kapoor is once again giving tough competition to her contemporaries in terms of style with her major winter fashion goals. 

1. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
1/6

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has shared some latest pictures through her Instagram account in which she is wearing a floral maxi dress and matching blazer.

2. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
2/6

The actress is looking very beautiful in this dress. There is also a beautiful blazer with this maxi dress which is best for winters. You can also choose your design by taking inspiration from this dress.

3. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
3/6

The actress has picked up her dress from the Pero brand. Flowers have been printed at different places in this dress, which is giving a cute look to the actress.

4. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
4/6

Sonam Kapoor wore a maxi length chunni dress with a flared hemline, red flowers on the dress and a sleek belt. The neckline of this dress was adorned with white lace, which is making the actress's outfit unique.

5. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
5/6

Sonam Kapoor has carried the blazer matching the dress. With this dress, the actress has included a small Gucci handbag, stacked rings, stone studs and white Gucci stilettos. 

6. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
6/6

The actress has tied her hair and done 80's inspired makeup. She perfected her winter look with black eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara on eyelashes, blushed cheeks and a shade of berry lipstick.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan perform at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities in unseen pics
Remember Yana Gupta from 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo'? OG item girl saw divorce, vanished at her peak, nobody knows where
Made in Rs 7 crore, this film was based on Hollywood classic, broke director's flop streak, launched 2 actors, earned..
Remember Jugal Hansraj from Mohabbatein? Made his debut as child artiste, was called 'jinx' after shelved films, now...
MS Dhoni-backed company launches electric cycles in new colours, check pictures here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nepal: Saurya Airlines flight with 19 people onboard crashes in Kathmandu, 18 dead
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews