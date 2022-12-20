Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic

Sonam Kapoor is once again giving tough competition to her contemporaries in terms of style with her major winter fashion goals.

Sonam Kapoor is the fashionista of Bollywood. After staying away from the limelight for a long time, once again she is making headlines with her look. She has now returned to work after the birth of her son. Sonam Kapoor's gorgeous look in her latest floral maxi dress is attracting everyone's attention.

