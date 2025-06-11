LIFESTYLE
Shweta Singh | Jun 11, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
1.Lemon water
Sonam Kapoor starts her day at 6 am with a glass of warm water flavoured with lemon. Lemon water helps improve digestion and boosts vitamin C intake in the body.
2.Collagen chocolate coffee
Then at 6:46, she has collagen-infused coffee, which is made of oats and chocolate. Collagen supplements are beneficial for healthy skin as they help reduce fine lines and wrinkles and strengthen bone health.
3.Nuts
Then she has a handful of soaked nuts, such as almonds and Brazil nuts. These nuts are packed with healthy fats and nutrition.
4.Eggs and toast
At 9:45 am, Soman eats her nutritious breakfast, which typically includes an omelette and toast.
5.Chicken arrabbiata pasta
Sonam eats her lunch around 1:45 pm, usually consisting of whole grains and proteins, like arrabbiata pasta with chicken.
6.Chicken on toast
Around 5:15, she has Chicken on toast, which typically includes protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats.
7.Soup
Soman prefers an early dinner and usually has soup by 7 in the evening.
