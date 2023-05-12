Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...

Check out the pictures of Sonakshi Sinha in a grey pant suit as she promotes her upcoming series, Dahaad..
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently on cloud nine for her upcoming web series, Dahaad. Sonakshi Sinha is one such actress who shy away from experimenting her outfits. Recently, she aspperaed in a grey pant suit for the promotional event of ther series is creating buzz all over the internet. She also dropped a series of pictures of jher Instagram handle, check them out.
1. Sonakshi Sinha looks chic
Sonakshi Sinha wore a grey co-ordinated ensemble from the fashion label Deme, worth Rs. 30,500.
2. Sonakshi Sinha in grey pant suit
Sonakshi chose oversized grey cargo pants that had a flared look and pockets, which she paired with a cropped jacket and a fitted bodysuit featuring a halter neck and cut detailing in the same shade.
3. Sonakshi Sinha's accessories
Sonakshi accessoried her look in a sporting stylish silver ear cuffs and stacked statement rings.
4. Sonakshi Sinha's makeup
For glam picks, she did smokey eyeshadow, voluminous mascara, precisely drawn eyebrows, sculpted cheeks, and a chic berry nude lipstick.
5. Sonakshi Sinha hairdo
Sonakshi opted for a messy bun with elegant flicks framing her face, resulting in a chic and stylish look.
6. Nail art
Sonakshi opted for light blue glossy nails that perfectly complemented her entire look.