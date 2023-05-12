Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently on cloud nine for her upcoming web series, Dahaad. Sonakshi Sinha is one such actress who shy away from experimenting her outfits. Recently, she aspperaed in a grey pant suit for the promotional event of ther series is creating buzz all over the internet. She also dropped a series of pictures of jher Instagram handle, check them out.