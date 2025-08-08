Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here
Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore
Who is Haider Ali? Pakistan's star batter and T20 World Cup finalist arrested in UK over rape charges
Uttarakhand landslides: Army leads relief ops in Dharali, over 350 civilians rescued
Man who murdered Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Canada, arrested, faces charges of...; police says, 'she was...'
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother
Big boost for Bihar ahead of elections: Purnia airport inauguration likely on August 25, THIS airline to start first flight to...
Amid TCS layoffs, are IT firms HCL, Infosys likely to cut jobs? Here's why
Meet Victoria Mboko, 18-year-old Canadian teen, who defeated former World No 1 to win her maiden WTA title
Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to marry Sunil Dutt, had crush on Salman Khan, is still single at 63, her name is...
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 08, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
1.Variety is her strength
Mrunal Thakur keeps her workout routine fresh and effective by mixing yoga, swimming, TRX, MMA, running, and pilates. This diverse approach helps her work on strength, flexibility, endurance, and mental focus all at once.
2.Pilates power moves
Pilates is a major part of her fitness routine. She performs intense moves like pistol squats using suspension straps and ankle weights, which help improve her balance, muscle tone, and core strength.
3.Gym grind with intensity
Her gym workouts are equally impressive, including exercises like single-arm dumbbell presses, burpees, pull-ups, slam-ball drills, and planks. These high-intensity moves highlight her full-body strength and determination.
4.Diet: Balanced, hydrated, happy
Mrunal follows a clean, protein-rich diet with plenty of hydration. Her meals often include grilled veggies, fruits, eggs, fish, and healthy snacks. She avoids junk food and excess carbs, but enjoys pizza or pasta occasionally as part of her balanced approach.
5.Discipline meets delight
Even with a packed schedule, Mrunal never skips her workouts, sometimes training online while shooting. She keeps herself away from food temptations at home and sticks to her goals with a mix of discipline and light-hearted self-control.