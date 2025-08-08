Twitter
HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness journey is all about balance, discipline, and enjoyment. From intense gym sessions to mindful eating, she stays consistent and motivated.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 08, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

1.Variety is her strength

Variety is her strength
1

Mrunal Thakur keeps her workout routine fresh and effective by mixing yoga, swimming, TRX, MMA, running, and pilates. This diverse approach helps her work on strength, flexibility, endurance, and mental focus all at once.

2.Pilates power moves

Pilates power moves
2

Pilates is a major part of her fitness routine. She performs intense moves like pistol squats using suspension straps and ankle weights, which help improve her balance, muscle tone, and core strength.

3.Gym grind with intensity

Gym grind with intensity
3

Her gym workouts are equally impressive, including exercises like single-arm dumbbell presses, burpees, pull-ups, slam-ball drills, and planks. These high-intensity moves highlight her full-body strength and determination.

 

4.Diet: Balanced, hydrated, happy

Diet: Balanced, hydrated, happy
4

Mrunal follows a clean, protein-rich diet with plenty of hydration. Her meals often include grilled veggies, fruits, eggs, fish, and healthy snacks. She avoids junk food and excess carbs, but enjoys pizza or pasta occasionally as part of her balanced approach.

5.Discipline meets delight

Discipline meets delight
5

Even with a packed schedule, Mrunal never skips her workouts, sometimes training online while shooting. She keeps herself away from food temptations at home and sticks to her goals with a mix of discipline and light-hearted self-control.

