Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Here are dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2
The annular solar eclipse of 2024 is set to occur on October 2, Wednesday. According to Space.com, during this astronomical phenomenon, the Moon will appear smaller than the Sun, leaving a bright ring of sunlight visible around the darkened centre. During the peak, the Moon will create the "ring of fire" effect for viewers within the path of annularity.
The eclipse won't be visible in India, however, this celestial event will be visible across parts of the Pacific Ocean, southern Chile and southern Argentina.
Below are several dos and dont's to follow during Surya Grahan on October 2.
1. Clean house
As soon as the eclipse is over, clean the entire house thoroughly. Because it is believed that negative energy enters the house during a solar eclipse. Therefore, after cleaning, the smoke of incense or incense sticks must be shown in the whole house.
2. Donate clothes
It is also a belief that the clothes worn during the eclipse should not be worn again. It would be better if you donate them after a bath. Remember the ancestors after the solar eclipse and donate in their name. By doing this there is no bad effect of the eclipse.
3. Pregnant woman should take bath immediately
According to the belief, pregnant women should also take bath immediately after the eclipse. Failure to do so may cause skin problems for the baby. However, there is no scientific evidence that taking a bath after an eclipse has any special effect on pregnant women or their babies. In fact, scientists say that eclipses are natural phenomena.
4. Don't look at the sun directly
Staring at the sun during an eclipse, even for a few seconds, can cause severe eye damage or blindness. Always use proper eye protection or indirect viewing methods.
5. Donate food
After the solar eclipse, food should be given to the poor or needy. If you have a Tulsi plant in your house, then after the eclipse is over, sprinkle Gangajal on it and purify it. Also by donating grass to the cows, and food to the birds many fold virtues are obtained.