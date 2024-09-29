Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Here are dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

The annular solar eclipse of 2024 is set to occur on October 2, Wednesday. According to Space.com, during this astronomical phenomenon, the Moon will appear smaller than the Sun, leaving a bright ring of sunlight visible around the darkened centre. During the peak, the Moon will create the "ring of fire" effect for viewers within the path of annularity.

The eclipse won't be visible in India, however, this celestial event will be visible across parts of the Pacific Ocean, southern Chile and southern Argentina.

Below are several dos and dont's to follow during Surya Grahan on October 2.